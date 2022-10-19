ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, IL

Secret Chicago

A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park

It’s time to get sconed.  Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso).  NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

The Cordial Inn will always be the Cordial Inn

When veteran bar owner Joe Kenny went in search of an establishment to purchase, he knew what he was looking for and The Cordial Inn , 9207 31st St., Brookfield, proved to be the perfect fit. After months of negotiation, Kenny and his business partner, Ronnie Milchhoefer, took over ownership of the long-standing neighborhood bar on Aug. 1.
BROOKFIELD, IL
oakpark.com

Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park

Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
FOREST PARK, IL
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN News

Food truck operator shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL

