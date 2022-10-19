It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO