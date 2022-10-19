Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
Historic movie theater in Barrington gets new owner, future
Tim O’Connor, the man who owned The Catlow for 41 years, said it’s bittersweet to let go. On the positive side, the movie venue will have a future, he said.
oakpark.com
The Cordial Inn will always be the Cordial Inn
When veteran bar owner Joe Kenny went in search of an establishment to purchase, he knew what he was looking for and The Cordial Inn , 9207 31st St., Brookfield, proved to be the perfect fit. After months of negotiation, Kenny and his business partner, Ronnie Milchhoefer, took over ownership of the long-standing neighborhood bar on Aug. 1.
oakpark.com
Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park
Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with bat, wire cutters steal from Orland Park mall in just 1 minute
The burglars grabbed several high-end purses before running out to a waiting vehicle and driving off.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
2 charged after couple celebrating birthday robbed at gunpoint in West Loop
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after a couple celebrating a birthday was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the West Loop. It happened in the 0-100 block of North Green Street at around 9:30 p.m. The couple, who spoke to WGN News on the condition of anonymity,...
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
Home Behind Wrigley Field Once On Market For $9.8 Million Could Become 4-Story Apartment Building
WRIGLEYVILLE — Apartments could be coming to where a single-family home now stands just north of Wrigley Field, but some neighbors are concerned it will bring more congestion to the area. Developer Aaron Friedman, who owns another rental building in the neighborhood, wants to buy the 133-year-old, single-family home...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
‘Leave My Store Alone’: Customers Express Confusion, Pain For Prices As Jewel-Osco And Mariano’s Parent Companies Eye Merger
CHICAGO — Grocery shoppers and workers at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are hoping a proposed mega-merger will not raise already inflated prices — and worry the deal could take away neighborhood stores. Local grocery powerhouses Jewel-Osco, owned by Albertsons, and Mariano’s, owned by Kroger, would fall under one...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park bar, site of fatal shooting, ‘will remain closed for the time being,’ alderman says — but it was open when we stopped by
The J. Parker rooftop lounge “will remain closed for the time being” in the wake of Sunday’s fatal shooting inside the bar atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) told constituents in an email Thursday evening. But the bar was open for business when...
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
