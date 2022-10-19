ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

tampabeacon.com

Juvenile held in shooting

Tampa police have arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident Oct. 14. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. shortly after two teenage girls had engaged in a pre-planned fight over a marijuana deal. When the fight ended, a juvenile who was wearing a ski mask fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl who was involved in the fight as she walked away, striking her in the back.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
BRADENTON, FL
iheart.com

"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County

Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida man accused of killing witness planning to testify against him

FLORIDA – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents have arrested a Florida man accused of killing a witness who was reportedly planning to testify against the suspected killer. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) served an arrest warrant on Marlon Tyrone Burgess, 37, of Lake Wales,...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son

A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 10.20.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate active warrants, missing doors and counterfeit currency. Residential burglary: An officer met with the employee of a building company who advised that he noticed two sliding glass doors missing from the home while securing it for the hurricane on Sept. 27.
PLANT CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man. According to Tampa police, officers responded to calls of gunshots near 37th Street and Wilder Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man with upper body gunshot wounds. He...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

16-year-old dead after shoot-out with group at Tampa McDonald's

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night and left in the parking lot of a Tampa McDonald's, Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in an update. The teen was said to be with a group of friends just after 8 p.m. at the fast food restaurant near West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Armenia Avenue when the shooting happened.
TAMPA, FL

