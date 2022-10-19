Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Elrond And Aptos Take Over Crypto Market, Negative Consequences For Top Coins?
Elrond (EGLD) and Aptos (APT) are attractive in a sideways market as they record extreme price fluctuations. This price action is attracting market participants tired of Bitcoin and Ethereum trending sideways, chopping out long and short positions. Launched a day ago in most crypto exchanges, Aptos experiences massive price fluctuations....
Dogecoin Price Continues To Consolidate But A Move Above This Level Could Fuel A Rally
Dogecoin price has continued to consolidate. However, the coin showed signs of recovery on its one-day chart. Over the last 24 hours, the coin hasn’t made much progress. In the past week, Dogecoin price just moved up by 0.4%, which indicates that the coin is still in a consolidated price range.
Bitcoin Price Remains Within A Narrow Range, What’s Next For The Bears?
Bitcoin price has been moving within a restricted range for over a week now. The coin had attempted to move north over the past few days. However, it has not managed to trade near the $20,000 mark. The movement of the Bitcoin price has mainly remained sandwiched between $18,000 and...
Top 3 Cryptos with growth potential: Chainlink, Tamadoge and BudBlockz
When it comes to investing diversification is extremely important. Having a diverse portfolio allows you to spread your risk something that is highly recommended especially when dealing with crypto. By investing in a variety of different coins and tokens, you can protect yourself against the ups and downs of the market, and when it comes to diversification, few coins offer more potential than Chainlink, Tamadoge, and BudBlockz.
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
The Bitcoin price managed to close yesterday’s daily candle above critical support, giving bulls a fighting chance to prevent further downside. However, today’s trading session has favored the bears, with BTC moving below the $19,000 area. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stands at $18,900, with a 1%...
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin price is rangebound and still unable to find a clear direction in the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at more profits over the past week, but the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a critical area, unable to re-test the $20,000 region. At the...
3 Altcoins That defy Bitcoin Dominance And Continue To Rally – CSPR, TWT, CRV
CSPR’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.055 as the price holds above the key support area. TWT breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of CRV respects the downtrend line...
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018? A Look At The On-Chain Data
The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level. Unexpectedly for many, a...
Near Protocol Loses $3 As Holders Sweat Over Price, Is There One Last Trick?
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend. NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region. The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge...
Elrond Coin Looks To Breach $55 Resistance – Is $65 Hittable This Month?
Elrond was rising before leveling off at around $54.40. The EGL price has recently broken through a key price resistance level, rising above $56.37. On weekly, biweekly, and monthly time frames, Elrond has been performing bullishly, based on data by Coingecko, Thursday. This bullish movement may have been prompted by...
Ethereum Mimics Bitcoin As The Bulls And Bears Tussle; Who Will Dominate?
ETH’s price struggles to break above key resistance as the price continues to trade in a range mimicking the price of Bitcoin. ETH continues to struggle as price trades close to the demand zone. The price of ETH continues to look indecisive as price trades below 50 and 200...
Ethereum Bearish Pressure Can Drag ETH Back Down To $1,000 – Here’s Why
Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022. But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run. XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of XRP continues to trade below...
Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?
KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout. KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears. The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first...
AAVE Price Poised For Rebound With $90 On The Crosshair – Time To Buy?
AAVE is currently in a recovery phase, successfully breaching the crucial $80 psychological resistance marker to trade at $82.52 at the time of this writing, according to tracking from Coingecko. AAVE manages to move past the crucial $80 resistance marker. The altcoin could be looking at a further push all...
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s price remains strong despite rejection from a high of $220 as the price holds above the key support area. QNT to look green as price takes the crypto market by surprise and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance list QNT in its futures trading platform. The price of...
AVAX Sheds 50% Over The Last 60 Days – More Losses Ahead?
AVAX, the native token of Avalanche blockchain network, has now lost almost 90% of its November 21, 2021 all-time high price of $144.96. AVAX was severely affected by buying pressure over the last two months. The altcoin declined by almost half over the last 60 days. Resistance range targeted by...
