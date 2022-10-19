ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

MCPS Statement Concerning the Status of Negotiations with the Montgomery County Education Association

Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to be committed to beginning and successfully completing negotiations to establish new collective bargaining agreements with its three employee associations. This work is underway with two associations – the Service Employees International-Local 500 (SEIU) and the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP), with the basic ground rules in place and negotiations started.
fox5dc.com

1,000 Stafford High School students sick after illness outbreak

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - At least 1,000 Stafford High School students have called out sick this week with flu-like symptoms and stomach pains. In a letter sent to parents and staff members on Friday evening, Stafford High School's Principal Allen Hicks states the school is currently experiencing an "illness outbreak."
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Self-Defense Classes for Women Will Be Offered Again This Fall by Montgomery County Commission for Women

The Montgomery County Commission for Women this fall will again offer in-person S.A.F.E. (Self-defense Awareness and Familiarization Exchange) self-defense courses for women. The introductory seminars, which will be presented at four locations, are two-hour classes for women age 13-and-over. The classes are being in-person after being held virtually over the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

More than 60 people participate in dance party protest in Rockville

More than 60 people showed up Wednesday night when a nonprofit support group for trans people hosted a dance party to protest a discussion on. “transgenderism” at a Rockville restaurant, according to the protest’s organizers. United Against Racism in Education, a group that opposes the teaching of critical...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Nearly half of Stafford High School students out sick

At least 1,000 Stafford High School students have called out sick this week with flu-like symptoms and stomach pains. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu fills us in on the peculiar illness outbreak being investigated by Virginia health officials.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
mocoshow.com

Worst Parking Lots in MoCo 2022

“The Costco in Gaithersburg is the 7th circle of hell” is just one of many answers we received when we asked the question, “What is the worst parking lot in MoCo?” on social media. Everyone has had their share of terrible experiences in MoCo parking lots, and while there are more than 26 “bad” parking lots, we’ve narrowed down a list (in no particular order) of what we feel are the worst.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

New affordable housing project proposed for seniors in Chantilly

A vacant 3.8-acre portion of land in Chantilly could soon be the home for a new affordable housing development for seniors. Agape Property Management is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build Agape House Chantilly, a 232-unit development with an adult day care facility, on the southeast side of Thunderbolt Place and west of Centerview Drive.
CHANTILLY, VA
fox5dc.com

Local author reads powerful new book "Say Their Names" to DCPS students

A D.C. author is helping parents talk about tough topics with their kids. Caroline Brewer's book "Say Their Names" was inspired by her visit to D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza. Brewer met with DCPS students and teachers at Simon Elementary this week to talk about children’s voices in social justice movements. The Pen/Faulkner Foundation sponsored her trip. "Say Their Names is available in bookstores across the country.

