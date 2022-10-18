Read full article on original website
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Closer After 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama, Source Says
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles didn't let recent drama impact their relationship. A source tells ET that the "chaos" of the Don't Worry Darling press tour actually brought the 38-year-old director and the 28-year-old pop star closer together. "The press tour was stressful," the source says. "The goal was to...
Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Gets Even More Shine as Mustard Brand Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon'
The fanfare over Olivia Wilde's viral salad dressing just took a wild, yet delicious, turn. Mustard brand Grey Poupon took to Instagram Thursday to announce a limited edition “Don’t Worry Dijon” mustard, an ode to Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling. "You too could win someone over with...
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Scott Disick Wants to Stay Out of Drama Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding, Source Says
Scott Disick is staying out of the way! On the heels of the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 39-year-old businessman, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, is focused on family. "Scott has also been chill and low-key lately," a source tells ET. "He's been doing his...
Gwyneth Paltrow on Reviving Her Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt and How Her Husband Feels About It (Exclusive)
Gwyneth Paltrow's husband is understanding of her friendship with her ex. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the 50-year-old Goop founder on Wednesday, and Paltrow revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Brad Pitt and how her husband, Brad Falchuk, feels about her doing so. Paltrow and Pitt dated in the...
Simone Biles Cautions People Against Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween: 'We Ain't Having It'
Before anyone thinks of picking up an orange jumpsuit for Halloween, Simone Biles has a message of caution. According to multiple outlets, Dahmer-related merchandise and costumes have hit sellers such as eBay with the fright-filled holiday in mind, thanks to the fervor following the release of Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix last month. The series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash debuted on Sept. 21, and inspired a wave of renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer.
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings
Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Kerry Washington Praises Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Ahead of Dual Film Releases (Exclusive)
Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are making booked and busy look good! The actress couldn't help but gush about her partner when ET spoke with her at the premiere of her newest film, Netflix's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil. "I’m really proud of him, I...
George Clooney and Julia Roberts: A Look Back at Their Friendship
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship for the ages! The pair first met in 2000, before they teamed up for Ocean's Eleven, and have since worked on a total of six movies together, most recently Ticket to Paradise, which is out now. "We became instant friends," Roberts told...
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Apologizing to Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino for Coming Into the Picture Too Soon
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are reflecting on their tumultuous journey to peacefully co-parenting. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the duo looks back on the now-unbreakable bond built between them through their relationship with Will Smith. "We have developed a really nice sisterhood," Jada says of...
Ashley Iaconetti Hilariously Blasts Nick Viall for Thinking Jared Haibon Had 'Zero Interest' in Her
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a bone to pick with Nick Viall. Viewers got to relive the fan-favorite couple's romantic history with their appearance on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and, as fans know, it wasn't always easy for the pair. Though they're married with a baby today,...
Matthew Perry Recalls Struggling With Addiction During 'Friends,' Getting Down to 128 Pounds
Matthew Perry is opening up about his struggles with addiction. Ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor tells People about how his struggles with alcohol and opioids impacted his time on Friends. Perry was 24 when he was cast as...
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Who of Kody's Wives She 'Won't Be Close With' Anymore (Exclusive)
Though the drama surrounding Christine and Kody Brown's split is just now unfolding on Sister Wives, it's been more than a year since Christine made the decision to end her 25-year marriage to Kody. She has since relocated to Utah with her and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, and considers herself...
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role
In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Talks Her Future on the Show After Splitting From Kody Brown (Exclusive)
Fans are wondering if Christine Brown will still appear on her family's TLC series, Sister Wives, now that she's no longer a sister wife. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her life since leaving her husband, Kody Brown, and her future on the show. Christine and...
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
Prince Harry, Prince William Will be 'Quite Uncomfortable' With New Seasons of 'The Crown,' Says Royal Expert
The upcoming season of The Crown is going to be covering some of the most painful times in recent memory for the Royal Family, and it might prove to be very difficult for Prince William and Prince Harry to stomach. ET recently sat down with royal expert Katie Nicholl, who...
