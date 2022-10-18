ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
WUSA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
WUSA

Simone Biles Cautions People Against Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween: 'We Ain't Having It'

Before anyone thinks of picking up an orange jumpsuit for Halloween, Simone Biles has a message of caution. According to multiple outlets, Dahmer-related merchandise and costumes have hit sellers such as eBay with the fright-filled holiday in mind, thanks to the fervor following the release of Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix last month. The series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash debuted on Sept. 21, and inspired a wave of renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer.
WUSA

Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings

Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
WUSA

George Clooney and Julia Roberts: A Look Back at Their Friendship

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship for the ages! The pair first met in 2000, before they teamed up for Ocean's Eleven, and have since worked on a total of six movies together, most recently Ticket to Paradise, which is out now. "We became instant friends," Roberts told...
WUSA

Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
WUSA

Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role

In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.

