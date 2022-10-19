Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Lakers squandering what's left of prime LeBron James years and that's negligent | Opinion
It’s bizarre the Los Angeles front office hasn’t done more to surround LeBron James with better shooters - a blueprint that yielded the 2020 title.
Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win
Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With Formula’s One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts for all races on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, all owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN Deportes will continue as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S. The deal comes ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, which will air on ABC. Terms were not disclosed. “To continue to build and grow and push behind the tremendous momentum that exits with Formula One in the United States for another few seasons is really exciting for us,” ESPN President Burke Magnus said. “We’re not going to let up. We’re just going to continue to push hard because it’s spectacular content and spectacular competition.”
