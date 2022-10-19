ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Castro, Hopkins lead PC rout over AIC in exhibition opener

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Avenger Football: Challenging Season Continues

Above: Cody Coppola receives the Mark R. Guindon Sportsmanship Award during the Oct. 14 game against East Providence. Photos by Stephen MacIntosh. Some seasons are tougher than others. The Avenger Football team is in the middle of a tough one, with a 1-3 conference record and a 1-5 record overall. After a heartening Homecoming win Sept. 30, the team dropped the next two games, a 27-7 loss to Burrillville Oct. 8 and a 47-14 loss against East Providence Oct. 14.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Rehoboth arm wrestler back on world stage

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — “Big Daddy” is back on the “Big” stage. Jerry Cadorette is one of the most recognizable faces in competitive arm wrestling, but it was never a sport he envisioned taking up. “This wasn’t a sport that I went out looking for....
REHOBOTH, MA
Jamestown Press

Teen breaks record, first to run Pell course in under 19 minutes

Nearly 3,000 runners, including 173 Jamestown residents, crossed the finish line traversing the longest suspension span in New England during the 11th annual Pell Bridge Run. The 4-mile road race, which includes one major “hill” rising at a 4.8 percent grade to 215 feet above sea level, is the only day of the year pedestrians are permitted to cross the 2-mile-long span. The race begins on East Shore Road in Jamestown and ends on America’s Cup Avenue in Newport.
JAMESTOWN, RI
FUN 107

The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River

If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Principals get acquainted with new school halls

PAWTUCKET – Students and staff are getting acquainted with new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School, and those leaders are also getting to know their schools. The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had...
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Modern southern food at Honeybird

There is only one main course on Honeybird’s menu, and it’s a honey of a bird. The new East Providence restaurant has made its home in a former gas station at the end of the Henderson Bridge. Small, crowded and a bit funky, Honeybird does chicken southern style,...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)

Each weekend we bring you some of the best events around the state in “Six Picks Events.” This week features ballet, comedy, a classical guitar extravaganza, and a beer festival. Details below. Friday: Head to the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 7:30 for whats certain to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

We’re focusing on the roots this weekend, another busy one on the local music scene. Check out a few of our favorites in “Six Picks Music” below. Friday: County music fans … don’t miss this one. The Newport Playhouse welcomes the traditional country duo Malpass Brothers on Friday. The band is as authentic as they come, unapologetically retro, and has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Marty Stuart among others. Music begins at 7PM. Click here for details.
NEWPORT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Robert “Bob” M. DelTufo, 80

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Robert “Bob” Michael DelTufo, 80, peacefully passed away on October 15, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Superintendent’s Corner: We Make Mistakes

This past week, one staff member copied me on an e-mail to another staff member, in which they admitted they had made a mistake. They blew it. Completely missed the mark. We make mistakes. Every single day. In our personal lives. In our professional world. Mistakes are a part of life. Consider this graphic, courtesy of dr.lizcarter.com:
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager injured in Mansfield accident

(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
MANSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy