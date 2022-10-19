Read full article on original website
Castro, Hopkins lead PC rout over AIC in exhibition opener
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer […]
eastgreenwichnews.com
Avenger Football: Challenging Season Continues
Above: Cody Coppola receives the Mark R. Guindon Sportsmanship Award during the Oct. 14 game against East Providence. Photos by Stephen MacIntosh. Some seasons are tougher than others. The Avenger Football team is in the middle of a tough one, with a 1-3 conference record and a 1-5 record overall. After a heartening Homecoming win Sept. 30, the team dropped the next two games, a 27-7 loss to Burrillville Oct. 8 and a 47-14 loss against East Providence Oct. 14.
ABC6.com
Rehoboth arm wrestler back on world stage
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — “Big Daddy” is back on the “Big” stage. Jerry Cadorette is one of the most recognizable faces in competitive arm wrestling, but it was never a sport he envisioned taking up. “This wasn’t a sport that I went out looking for....
Jamestown Press
Teen breaks record, first to run Pell course in under 19 minutes
Nearly 3,000 runners, including 173 Jamestown residents, crossed the finish line traversing the longest suspension span in New England during the 11th annual Pell Bridge Run. The 4-mile road race, which includes one major “hill” rising at a 4.8 percent grade to 215 feet above sea level, is the only day of the year pedestrians are permitted to cross the 2-mile-long span. The race begins on East Shore Road in Jamestown and ends on America’s Cup Avenue in Newport.
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
Powerball: $150K ticket sold in North Providence, jackpot up to $550M
The winning ticket was sold at Shaw's Supermarket on Smithfield Road. It matched four numbers and the Powerball number from last night's drawing.
Valley Breeze
Principals get acquainted with new school halls
PAWTUCKET – Students and staff are getting acquainted with new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School, and those leaders are also getting to know their schools. The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had...
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
ABC6.com
2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
johnstonsunrise.net
Modern southern food at Honeybird
There is only one main course on Honeybird’s menu, and it’s a honey of a bird. The new East Providence restaurant has made its home in a former gas station at the end of the Henderson Bridge. Small, crowded and a bit funky, Honeybird does chicken southern style,...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)
Each weekend we bring you some of the best events around the state in “Six Picks Events.” This week features ballet, comedy, a classical guitar extravaganza, and a beer festival. Details below. Friday: Head to the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 7:30 for whats certain to...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 21-23)
We’re focusing on the roots this weekend, another busy one on the local music scene. Check out a few of our favorites in “Six Picks Music” below. Friday: County music fans … don’t miss this one. The Newport Playhouse welcomes the traditional country duo Malpass Brothers on Friday. The band is as authentic as they come, unapologetically retro, and has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Marty Stuart among others. Music begins at 7PM. Click here for details.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Robert “Bob” M. DelTufo, 80
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Robert “Bob” Michael DelTufo, 80, peacefully passed away on October 15, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was...
Fall River Native Opening Boutique of Her Dreams in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it." Now a Westport resident, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in local fashion and style. This weekend, she will open Jaxx Boutique in town at 875 State Road.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Superintendent’s Corner: We Make Mistakes
This past week, one staff member copied me on an e-mail to another staff member, in which they admitted they had made a mistake. They blew it. Completely missed the mark. We make mistakes. Every single day. In our personal lives. In our professional world. Mistakes are a part of life. Consider this graphic, courtesy of dr.lizcarter.com:
What’s the outlook for winter in New England?
It's the third consecutive winter where La Niña is in place across the United States.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
