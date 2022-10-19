Champaign IL WCCU — Dozens of counties in Illinois are labeled “Maternity Deserts ' meaning there are no maternal resources in the area. The March of Dimes organization is on a mission to bring awareness to the nationwide issue. The organization put out a report gathering information from 2019 through 2020 that states areas with no access affect up to 6.9 million women and almost 500,000 births across the U.S.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO