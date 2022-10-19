Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
mahometdaily.com
Commentary: Did Mahomet-Seymour really just change the numbers?
On Sunday night, I combed over an article about projections and capacity of enrollment at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School that would be published on Monday morning. I have been collecting data for years, looking at enrollment numbers, classroom sizes, the number of classrooms, and then following information given to the Mahomet-Seymour community as the June 28 and Nov. 8 referendum dates approached.
newschannel20.com
Social media post threatens 'hit list' for Tuscola students
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WRSP/WICS) — The superintendent of the Tuscola School District sent a note to parents on Thursday night in response to a social media post that stated "all people who want to live skip school Monday, October 24." Superintendent Gary Alexander told parents he immediately called police once...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
newschannel20.com
Maternity deserts across Illinois
Champaign IL WCCU — Dozens of counties in Illinois are labeled “Maternity Deserts ' meaning there are no maternal resources in the area. The March of Dimes organization is on a mission to bring awareness to the nationwide issue. The organization put out a report gathering information from 2019 through 2020 that states areas with no access affect up to 6.9 million women and almost 500,000 births across the U.S.
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fri Oct 28th: A Special Chance for Kidney Screening in Danville
Coming up Friday, October 28th; Noon to 4 PM in Danville at the New Life Church Banquet Center on North Bowman, will be a chance for free health clinics and kidney screenings. The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois’ KidneyMobile will be offering these free screenings, in a cooperative effort with the Illinois Primary Heath Care Association, and the Illinois Public Health Association.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville City Council Swears in New Ward One Representative
At the start of the Tuesday, October 18th Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr swore in new Ward One Alderwoman Alesia Ford. Ford replaces Brenda Brown, who recently stepped down after moving into another district within the city. Mayor Williams was very glad to have Ford join the...
newschannel20.com
Fake Macon County Clerk letters being mailed out
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County Clerk's Office is alerting residents to a counterfeit letter being sent out claiming to be from their office. Voters alerted the office to the letters, which include an accurate copy of the early voting hours and on County Clerk letterhead. Information about...
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below: Dear Parents/Guardians, We write to inform you that there was an incident tonight at the […]
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Police respond to crash near Rantoul school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
wglt.org
Bloomington’s new arts and entertainment manager talks about filling the arena and repairing a ‘toxic’ workplace at BCPA
Bloomington has hired a new manager to oversee operations for its two downtown entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been a business manager for the city for seven years. After six years working for Miller Park Zoo, he served as business manager for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. He also stepped in as interim zoo director and team lead for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA).
newschannel20.com
Illinois Baseball and Softball open doors to new training facilities
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Athletics opening the doors to their brand new baseball and softball facilities to their players after over a year in the making. The Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center is a 12,440-square-foot indoor training space that includes a 110...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
