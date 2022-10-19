Bellefonte, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO