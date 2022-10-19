ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Bellefonte, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bellefonte.

The Tyrone Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on October 19, 2022, 16:45:00.

Tyrone Area High School
Bellefonte Area High School
October 19, 2022
16:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Tyrone Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Tyrone Area High School
Bellefonte Area High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Selinsgrove, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Golden Eagles Fall in the Fourth

Last Friday, the Golden Eagles played the Rams in a down-to-the-wire game. Tyrone came into this match-up with a respectable 6-1 regular season record, while their opponent, Penns Valley, came in with a 5-2 record. The Golden Eagles flew in the first half, with Ashton Walk completing 9-9 passes for...
TYRONE, PA
State College

Why Solo Sports Are About to Blow Up in Happy Valley

Who else read about the new Happy Valley Ironman Triathlon — which starts with a swim at Bald Eagle State Park, continues with a bike ride through the rolling hills of Centre and Clinton counties and ends with a run through Penn State’s campus — and thought “I want to do that!”?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Penn State Announces Special Plans For Saturday's Game

Fresh off their first loss of the season at the hands of rival Michigan, Penn State hope to get back on track against Minnesota on Saturday. For that game, they have something special planned. Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers will be for their traditional White Out game. As part...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Mifflin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate veteran made a very special birthday on Thursday, and she’s pretty special in her own right. Ada Kuhn of Lewistown, Mifflin County received birthday wishes from county commissioners who declared Thursday as Ada Khun day. Kuhn is 103 years young, born on Oct. 20, 1919. She enlisted in the […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Homecoming parade to impact parking, traffic

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, traffic through the University Park campus and downtown State College will be impacted due to Penn State's Homecoming parade, according to Penn State Transportation Services. The parade route will be "closed to vehicular traffic" beginning at 5:30 p.m., the release said. The following roads will...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman publishes children’s book in honor of her father

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, Typhani Russo, just recently published a children’s book in memory and honor of her dad. Russo wrote and illustrated the book called #87 Sent from Heaven. It is a story about hockey because she and her dad shared a passion for both the sport and books. For […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

State College-Area Chick-fil-A Set to Reopen

The State College area’s only Chick-fil-A is ready to reopen after being closed for four months for a drive-thru expansion and renovations. The chicken restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to posts on the franchise location’s Facebook page on Monday night. It has been closed since June 16.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Borough Council passes vote restricting development of high-rise student apartments

The State College Borough Council voted 5-2 to limit the further development of high-rise student housing downtown at its meeting Monday night. Planning and community development director Ed LeClear said at the meeting that complexes like The Standard at State College or The Maxxen would be prohibited, while a building like the Fraser Centre could still be developed.
