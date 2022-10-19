Read full article on original website
Norfolk, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 12:45:00.
norfolkneradio.com
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within his own ranks. Deputy Marla Schnell is […] The post Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Aurora News Register
Friesen Ford expanding parts operation
The foundation is poured and a new structure will go vertical soon at the Friesen Ford dealership near Aurora’s I-80 interchange, paving the way for an expanded parts distribution operation. Owner Jason Friesen reported this week that the 12,000 sq. ft. facility on the north side of the dealership will serve as a warehouse for a full line of Ford parts, adding that he hopes the structure is…
albionnewsonline.com
Construction starts on new county ambulance garage
Construction began early this week on the new County Ambulance garage located southeast of Boone County Health Center. Half of the garage space will be shared by the BCHD Maintenance Department.
KETV.com
Nebraska mom details 2-month-old daughter's experience with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors encourage extra vigilance and get in touch with your pediatrician immediately if you notice a very young baby struggling to breathe. “We've got RSV coming out of our ears," said Hannah Brand, a pediatric nurse in Norfolk. Doctors in the Metro are also seeing a...
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
KSNB Local4
St. Leo’s Catholic Church hosts annual coat drive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the cold temperatures Grand Island has experienced lately, it’s time to think of others in need. St. Leo’s Catholic Church is hosting their annual coat drive, which has been around for nearly two decades. There have been a consistent flow of donations all going to a good cause.
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
albionnewsonline.com
Fire Department responds to field fire
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire approximately a mile east of Petersburg along Highway 32 in a field farmed by Adam Seier. A spark from a combine harvesting corn ignited dry material and the winds quickly spread the flames. Fortunately,...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating report of gunshots
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating reports of gunfire Thursday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 175th Avenue and the Shell Creek Creek Bridge after a caller reported gunshots. The caller stated that the rounds landed...
KSNB Local4
City is seeking feedback on plans for Grand Island’s future
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island officials are encouraging the public to participate in two items that will help shape the future of the city. There will be three public meetings, all starting at 6 p.m., where an update will be provided on the Grand Island Comprehensive plan. Tuesday,...
albionnewsonline.com
Two are arrested on drug charges
Boone County Sheriff’s Department has announced that two rural Albion residents were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a rural Albion home. Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, executed a search warrant at...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Comments / 0