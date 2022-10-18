Read full article on original website
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2
The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
'One of Us Is Lying' Season 2: Murder Club Has a Deadly Secret to Hide (Exclusive)
The tables have turned on the Murder Club. Season 2 of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying is mere hours away from premiering, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek from the anticipated new season. The action picks up following the dramatic events of the finale, when Simon's killer and Addy's ex, Jake, is shot and killed after a confrontation in the woods. With Jake's blood on the Murder Club's hands -- literally -- their attempt to take their deadly secret to their graves becomes threatened when they all receive a concerning text from Simon Says, warning them that they know they killed Jake, even though the rest of Bayview believes he's run away.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Closer After 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama, Source Says
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles didn't let recent drama impact their relationship. A source tells ET that the "chaos" of the Don't Worry Darling press tour actually brought the 38-year-old director and the 28-year-old pop star closer together. "The press tour was stressful," the source says. "The goal was to...
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett
Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas. One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who...
'Rust' Actor Swen Temmel on How the Film Crew's Lives Have 'Changed Forever' 1 Year After Shooting (Exclusive)
Rust actor Swen Temmel can hardly believe it's been a year since Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Alec Baldwin's film. For the 31-year-old actor, the somber milestone serves as a reminder to reflect on the impact she had -- and continues to have -- on him and the rest of the cast and crew.
'House of the Dragon' Producer 'Baffled' Over Fan Thirst for This Character: 'Really?'
House of the Dragon has delivered a new bad boy Internet boyfriend to the masses -- and at least one of the series' writers can't quite make sense of it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner hilariously open up about the fan love and thirst for Matt Smith's complex performance as Daemon Targaryen -- which often finds him involved in both murderous and incestuous plotlines.
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role
In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
'Winter House's Paige DeSorbo & Ciara Miller on Lessons Learned About Craig Conover, Austen Kroll (Exclusive)
Summer should be fun, and winter should be... wild?. Fans will find out as season 2 of Bravo's Winter House plays out; Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller are back for a ski resort repeat, sitting down with ET in New York City to preview the journey ahead. "Just buckle up,...
'The Crown': Netflix Adds 'Fictional Dramatization' Disclaimer to Show's Trailer Description
The Crown has bowed to public pressure. As the popular Netflix royal drama prepares to release season 5 on Nov. 9, the streaming service has added a long-requested disclaimer to the show's trailer description. "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the...
Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings
Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
'The Bachelorette': Tino Discusses Cheating on Rachel, Calls the Show a 'Traumatic Experience'
Tino Franco is discussing his dramatic breakup with Rachel Recchia. One month after the season finale of The Bachelorette aired -- when fans found out that the general contractor and the pilot split after he cheated on her -- Tino sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast and reflected on the "traumatic experience" of the show, his mistake, and how he's feeling today. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts: A Look Back at Their Friendship
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship for the ages! The pair first met in 2000, before they teamed up for Ocean's Eleven, and have since worked on a total of six movies together, most recently Ticket to Paradise, which is out now. "We became instant friends," Roberts told...
James Corden Breaks Silence on 'Silly' Balthazar Restaurant Drama: 'I Haven't Done Anything Wrong'
James Corden doesn't think he's done anything wrong. The 44-year-old Late Late Show host made headlines this week when restauranteur Keith McNally accused him of being "the most abusive customer" to the servers in his New York City restaurant, Balthazar, which opened 25 years ago. In a new interview with...
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Gets Even More Shine as Mustard Brand Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon'
The fanfare over Olivia Wilde's viral salad dressing just took a wild, yet delicious, turn. Mustard brand Grey Poupon took to Instagram Thursday to announce a limited edition “Don’t Worry Dijon” mustard, an ode to Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling. "You too could win someone over with...
Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Claim That She's a Mean Girl
Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight on the public’s perception of her. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the model took a work trip to Las Vegas, which tested her anxiety. The supermodel played it cool as she used the opportunity to face her fear. However, Kendall wasn’t going to stand for the "out of hand" misconceptions about her family.
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit
Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
