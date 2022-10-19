ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: 2 dead in Marietta, Ohio, plane crash

UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people have died in a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. The OSHP says the crash happened this morning at 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. According to FlightAware, the plane […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Plane crash investigation is underway

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 11:30PM on October 19th, 2022. A plane crash killed two people on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board gathered news outlets to update the public. The investigation into Tuesday’s fatal plane crash is already underway. Drones mapped out the wreckage Wednesday morning.
MARIETTA, OH
13abc.com

2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sissonville. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at a building in the 700 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Sissonville. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

2 arrested during drug trafficking investigation in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman from Athens County were arrested by agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation. The task force says, 35-year-old Randall Deeds was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The task force went to the 19300 block of Binderbasin Road in Glouster on a tip where investigators found Deeds and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Aileen Mays, in a basement bedroom.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

The Wood County library levy is back on the ballots

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County library levy is back on the ballots after not passing in general elections. The Wood County library levy has funded the local library system for ten years. Now it’s up for a renewal to cover another five. Brian Raitz, the director of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

