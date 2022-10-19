Read full article on original website
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people.
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
UPDATE: 2 dead in Marietta, Ohio, plane crash
UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people have died in a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. The OSHP says the crash happened this morning at 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. According to FlightAware, the plane […]
Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on […]
Plane crash investigation is underway
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 11:30PM on October 19th, 2022. A plane crash killed two people on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board gathered news outlets to update the public. The investigation into Tuesday’s fatal plane crash is already underway. Drones mapped out the wreckage Wednesday morning.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say the […]
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show "Ghost Hunters," say reports.
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
Plane crashes into car dealership, setting cars ablaze
A small plane crashed into a car dealership in southeastern Ohio, causing several cars to become engulfed in flames and killing both people on board.
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
Crews battle structure fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sissonville. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at a building in the 700 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Sissonville. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. […]
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
Man charged in West Virginia after deputies find meth in pickup truck without bumper
A man has been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.
2 arrested during drug trafficking investigation in Athens County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman from Athens County were arrested by agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation. The task force says, 35-year-old Randall Deeds was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The task force went to the 19300 block of Binderbasin Road in Glouster on a tip where investigators found Deeds and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Aileen Mays, in a basement bedroom.
The Wood County library levy is back on the ballots
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County library levy is back on the ballots after not passing in general elections. The Wood County library levy has funded the local library system for ten years. Now it’s up for a renewal to cover another five. Brian Raitz, the director of...
