Lexington, KY

Animal cruelty leads to domestic violence

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amy Schumacher recalls the relationship between her brother Todd Schumacher and Matt Donaghy. A relationship that would ultimately turn fatal. “The thing is, is when you look back, and you retrace those steps, then you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have saw something here,'” says Schumacher. “But, you know, at the time, you’re just thinking, ‘Oh, they might ha.
GEORGETOWN, KY
FBI concludes 5-day search of Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville has concluded its five-day search of a farm in Bardstown relating to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, the FBI said they “hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance. FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
32 Lexington firefighters graduate program in Class 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington has 32 new probationary firefighters. The fire recruit graduation for Class 70 took place Friday at Lexington City Church. Fire Chief Jason Wells says the newest class completed an eight-month program. While they’re considered firefighters, they are probationary for a year. For one...
LEXINGTON, KY
FCPS student charged with assault, robbery of bus driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public Schools student is facing charges after police say the student assaulted their bus driver, took the keys and ran away on Wednesday. According to Lexington police, the assault occurred around 4 p.m. on East 4th Street and Ohio Street. After the...
LEXINGTON, KY
KSP announces “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police announced the launch of the “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County on Wednesday. Troopers say the 12-month public safety initiative aims to increase seat belt use and decrease overall serious crashes in five participating rural counties. KSP says the initiative was successful during a pilot test in Iowa.
RICHMOND, KY
FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Funding to assist economic development in eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers made the announcement Wednesday. The governor’s office says funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
KENTUCKY STATE
Serious crash on I-75 leads to major traffic delays

UPDATE (2:30 P.M.) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports I-75 South reopened all lanes around 2:30 p.m. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 Wednesday morning. Lexington police say it happened at the southern split after a driver...
LEXINGTON, KY
Residents, business owners react to potential Winchester Road widening project

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- State officials are holding a public meeting Thursday night at Macedonia Christian Church aimed at providing a first-hand look at possible designs for a Winchester Road widening project. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there are three options which would all seek to widen U.S. 60 from two lanes to four lanes.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington to get its own iconic Monopoly edition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monopoly, the multi-player economics-themed board game, has announced a new Lexington edition — giving locals a chance to land on the iconic board!. Thursday, Mr. Monopoly made a stop in the city for the announcement on the Courthouse steps. Monopoly Lexington will replace the...
LEXINGTON, KY

