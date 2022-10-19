Read full article on original website
Animal cruelty leads to domestic violence
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amy Schumacher recalls the relationship between her brother Todd Schumacher and Matt Donaghy. A relationship that would ultimately turn fatal. “The thing is, is when you look back, and you retrace those steps, then you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have saw something here,'” says Schumacher. “But, you know, at the time, you’re just thinking, ‘Oh, they might ha.
FBI concludes 5-day search of Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville has concluded its five-day search of a farm in Bardstown relating to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, the FBI said they “hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance. FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.”
Praying for a solution, faith leaders lead the community in prayer vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Faith leaders from around Lexington prayed over all people Thursday, for victims and their families, police officers and city leaders and those trapped in the cycle of violence. “Today we mourn. As we stand in a city that seems to be in the Valley of...
32 Lexington firefighters graduate program in Class 70
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington has 32 new probationary firefighters. The fire recruit graduation for Class 70 took place Friday at Lexington City Church. Fire Chief Jason Wells says the newest class completed an eight-month program. While they’re considered firefighters, they are probationary for a year. For one...
FCPS student charged with assault, robbery of bus driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public Schools student is facing charges after police say the student assaulted their bus driver, took the keys and ran away on Wednesday. According to Lexington police, the assault occurred around 4 p.m. on East 4th Street and Ohio Street. After the...
KSP announces “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police announced the launch of the “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County on Wednesday. Troopers say the 12-month public safety initiative aims to increase seat belt use and decrease overall serious crashes in five participating rural counties. KSP says the initiative was successful during a pilot test in Iowa.
FBI will enter day 5 of search in Crystal Rogers case at Houck’s Family Farm
(NELSON CO. Ky.) — Officials say the search for missing mother of five, Crystal Rogers, will continue into a fifth day at the Houck Family Farm. Originally, it was announced the search would last five days. The farm is the last place Rogers was seen alive back in 2015.
FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
Funding to assist economic development in eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers made the announcement Wednesday. The governor’s office says funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Serious crash on I-75 leads to major traffic delays
UPDATE (2:30 P.M.) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports I-75 South reopened all lanes around 2:30 p.m. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 Wednesday morning. Lexington police say it happened at the southern split after a driver...
1 dead after tanker truck, car collide early Thursday morning in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) An 83-year-old woman was identified as the person who died following the crash, according to the Frankfort Police Department. One person has died following the crash, according to the Franklin County coroner. The person’s name has not been released yet. 10/20/22, 9:29 a.m. A car and...
Residents, business owners react to potential Winchester Road widening project
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- State officials are holding a public meeting Thursday night at Macedonia Christian Church aimed at providing a first-hand look at possible designs for a Winchester Road widening project. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there are three options which would all seek to widen U.S. 60 from two lanes to four lanes.
Cafe and bakery closing doors after facing inflation, rent and employment issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington bakery and café specializing in the needs of those with celiac disease or gluten allergies will be closing its doors. Denise Walsh, the owner of Gluten Free Miracles, posted a video on social media breaking the news to customers about the closure of Gluten Free Miracles.
Military Missions preparing holiday care packages for service members overseas
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The holidays are right around the corner, and while many are getting ready to spend time with their families, others won’t have that luxury. That includes our nation’s heroes fighting overseas. But one Lexington non-profit is working to help our service members who won’t be...
Lexington to get its own iconic Monopoly edition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monopoly, the multi-player economics-themed board game, has announced a new Lexington edition — giving locals a chance to land on the iconic board!. Thursday, Mr. Monopoly made a stop in the city for the announcement on the Courthouse steps. Monopoly Lexington will replace the...
