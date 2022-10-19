LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville has concluded its five-day search of a farm in Bardstown relating to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, the FBI said they “hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance. FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO