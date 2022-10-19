ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Morning Habits That Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists

The way you choose to start your morning impacts your whole day. And over time, the habits you form can have a major effect on your overall health—both good and bad. Whether it’s waking up early to get a killer workout in and shed pounds faster or eating a high-sugar meal to set you up for more cravings and overeating later in the day, your morning habits are crucial to wellbeing. This is especially true when it comes to the health of your heart.
studyfinds.org

Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
The Independent

Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests

Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
shefinds

2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
shefinds

The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
Taste Of Home

Is Oatmeal Good for People with Diabetes?

Oatmeal has long been regarded as a warm, hearty part of a balanced breakfast. Yet people with diabetes often tell me they no longer feel comfortable enjoying a bowl in the morning because they think it’ll mean chasing down high blood sugar for the rest of the day. Even though oatmeal is rich in carbohydrates doesn’t mean diabetes educators and dietitians like myself warn people to avoid it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
MedicineNet.com

What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.

