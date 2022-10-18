ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 regionals

Freedom 3, Two Rivers 0

FREEDOM - The Irish had little trouble with the Purple Raiders, cruising to the 25-18, 25-10, 25-16 triumph.

Leading the way for Freedom were Eva Wall with nine kills, Sydney Bartels with nine kills and 10 digs, Avery Lang with eight kills, Halle Srb with eight digs and Rachel Koss with 29 assists.

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Chilton 0

APPLETON - The Foxes eliminated the Tigers 25-7, 25-5, 25-13 to advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal.

Kennedy Schmitz had 14 digs for Fox Valley Lutheran. Emma Nilson, Samantha Kempinger and Kate Henze had nine, seven and six kills, respectively. Kempinger also had seven digs. Annalise Patchett had five kills, four digs, four aces and two blocks.

Division 3 regionals

St. Mary Catholic 3, Shiocton 0

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs defeated the Chiefs in a spirited effort, winning 25-23, 25-16, 25-18.

Leading the Zephyrs were Olivia Noel with 15 assists, Lauren Fischer with 13 kills and nine digs, Eliana Brenn with seven kills and Katie Laemmrich with 23 digs.

Division 4 regionals

Hilbert 3, Tigerton 0

HILBERT - The Wolves took charge from the start and rolled to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 triumph.

Hilbert statistical leaders included Cady Kuhn with 34 assists and four aces, and Megan Woelfel with 15 kills and four aces.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Appleton North 3, Kaukauna 0

APPLETON - The Lightning wrapped up the Fox Valley Association crown and 7-0 record with the three-set victory.

North posted wins of 26-24, 25-17 and 25-15.

Leading the Lightning were Gavin Tate with seven kills and two blocks, Jack Keesling with five kills, Jadon Ciriacks with five kills, Ben Griffith with nine digs, Alex Ramus with five digs and Connor Cantrell with 19 assists.

Leaders for Kaukauna included Mason Tienor with 10 kills and five digs, Jack Van Epern with four kills, Zach Voet with two blocks, Jacob Acord with 22 assists and Jade Breckheimer with five digs.

Kimberly 3, Appleton West 0

APPLETON - The Papermakers defeated the Terrors 25-16, 30-28, 25-11 to finish in second place in the Fox Valley Association.

“We really played error-free volleyball tonight,” Kimberly coach Matt Seidl said. “West is a solid team and it is always tough to win in the FVA.”

Brady Koester led Kimberly with seven kills while Garret Biesterveld had six kills. Kade Grall and Lucas Eckrose both had five kills and Gage Stahmann had four kills. Kevin McGrath led Kimberly with 10 digs. Eckrose and Grall had nine and eight digs, respectively. Aaron Nelson led Kimberly with 24 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 regionals

Oshkosh West 3, Appleton East 0

OSHKOSH - Cameron Cumber scored two goals for the Wildcats in the victory at Titan Stadium.

Carson Gerlach also scored for Oshkosh West.

John Munson, Gerlach and Camden Herlihy had assists for the Wildcats.

Appleton North 1, Kimberly 0

KIMBERLY - The Lightning scored the game’s lone goal in the second half in the win over the Papermakers.

Kimberly had seven shots (four on goal) while Appleton North had six shots (three on goal).

Cooper Hoffman had two saves for Kimberly.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Appleton North 136, Oshkosh North/Lourdes 50

200 Medley R: 1, Appleton North (Afton Scoresby, Ana Flanagan, Allison Greeneway, Margo Maddaloni) 1:55.10; 2, Appleton North (Elizabeth Noffke, Ella Romberg, Emma Seibel, Ashley Barker) 1:59.92. 200 Free: 1, Ella Romberg AN 1:59.67; 2, Kaitlyn Dietschweiler 2:09.71. 200 IM: 1, Allison Greeneway AN 2:12.96; 2, Afton Scoresby AN 2:26.84. 50 Free: 1, Ashley Barker AN :27.15; 2, Maria Suarez-Pereyra AN :28.66. Diving: 1, Sarah Penzenstadler ONL 161.00; 2, Hannah Luedtke AN 157.45. 100 Fly: 1, Grace Penzenstadler ONL 1:04.96; 2, Ana Flanagan AN 1:05.44. 100 Free: 1, Ana Flanagan AN :58.37; 2, Ashley Barker AN :59.17. 500 Free: 1, Savannah Kelly AN 5:59.96; 2, Ava Komp AN 6:18.70. 200 Free R: 1, Appleton North (Ella Romberg, Elizabeth Noffke, Emma Seibel, Ashley Barker) 1:48.48; 2, Appleton North (Kate Vanderloop, Ava Komp, Samantha Ward, Chloe Allen) 1:53.81. 100 Back: 1, Allison Greeneway AN 1:01.98; 2, Afton Scoresby AN 1:05.98. 100 Breast: 1, Ella Romberg AN 1:09.83; 2, Emma Seibel AN 1:23.04. 400 Free R: 1, Appleton North (Chloe Allen, Elizabeth Noffke, Kate Vanderloop, Allison Greeneway) 3:52.38; 2, Appleton North (Afton Scoresby, Margo Maddaloni, Ava Komp, Ana Flanagan) 4:04.53.

Neenah 126.5, Fond du Lac 53.5

200 Medley R: 1, Neenah (Alliyah Lima, Emma Bottensek, Kacie Stamm, Rylie Bauman) 1:59.49; 2, Fond du Lac (Bevyn Haase, Eva Horn, Eleanor Fischer, Emma Hansen) 2:09.73. 200 Free: 1, Anna Mulroy N 2:08.94; 2, Delaney Kraus FDL 2:09.06. 200 IM: 1, Naomi Cortina N 2:28.16; 2, Sadie Wendell N 2:38.82. 50 Free: 1, Emma Bottensek N :26.34; 2, Alliyah Lima N :26.87. Diving: 1, Hannah Slabbert N 173.68; 2, Cecilia Pirwitz N 171.29. 100 Fly: 1, Kacie Stamm N 1:08.47; 2, Anna Mulroy N 1:10.15. 100 Free: 1, Rylie Bauman N :58.47; 2, Rachel Frank N 1:00.60. 500 Free: 1, Emma Bottensek N 5:42.43; 2, Alliyah Lima N 5:56.98. 200 Free R: 1, Neenah (Rylie Bauman, Kacie Stamm, Naomi Cortina, Anna Mulroy) 1:46.56; 2, Fond du Lac (Delaney Krause, Bevyn Haase, Emma Hansen, Eleanor Fischer) 1:53.98. 100 Back: 1, Naomi Cortina N 1:06.12; 2, Kacie Stamm N 1:08.88. 100 Breast: 1, Rylie Bauman N 1:18.40; 2, Eleanor Fischer FDL 1:18.42. 400 Free R: 1, Neenah (Anna Mulroy, Emma Bottensek, Alliyah Lima, Naomi Cortina) 3:54.78; 2 Fond du Lac (Emma Hansen, Delaney Kraus, Eva Horn, Eleanor Fischer) 4:17.32.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

