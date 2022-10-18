HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Shore Locals excel in MIAA Division 2 golf sectionals

The Duxbury High boys golf team placed second at the Division 2 South Sectionals at Easton Country Club on Tuesday.

The Dragons, who scored a 303, finished 13 points behind champion Bishop Stang. Duxbury's Owen Hamilton placed sixth with a 2-over-par 73 while Ryan Sherwood and Andrew Curley each carded a 76.

Hanover (fourth), Scituate (fifth), Plymouth South (seventh) and Middleboro (11th) also competed.

Hanover's Chris Doherty tied for eighth. Pembroke's Matt Bergamesca, who competed as an individual, shot a 78.

Scituate's Zach Fernandes was announced as the Patriot League's Fisher Division MVP on Tuesday. He was Scituate's low scorer with a 79.

At the Div. 2 North Sectionals at Brookline Golf Course, Archbishop Williams placed fourth, narrowly missing out on a state qualification. Andrew Marcotte tied for fourth with a 5-over-par 75, which was good enough to qualify for states as an individual.

Milton's Ben Catudal (80) Johnny Gilooly (83) competed as individuals. Canton's Huck Mccready shot an 82.

In other high school action on Tuesday:

GIRLS SOCCER

Hingham 3, Plymouth North 0: Sophie Reale tallied two goals and Claire Murray added the other for the Harborwomen. Maddie Aughe and Bridgette Harrington each had one assist.

Marshfield 4, Whitman-Hanson 2: Sammy Zaslaw scored two goals while Ryann Doyle and Mya D'Antonio added solo tallies in the win. Ella Nagle scored both goals for the Panthers.

Scituate 3, Plymouth South 0: Emmy Easterly, Sarah Gillis and Brooke McCarthy scored goals for the Sailors while Brenna Donovan recorded a clean sheet.

Hanover 3, Pembroke 0: Following a scoreless first half, the Hawks received second-half goals from Sophie Schiller, Callie Baldwin and Maelyn Foley to break the game open. Mia Pongratz and Natalie Mutschler combined for the clean sheet.

West Bridgewater 8, Westport 1: Ava Xayavong, Nora Brodil, Kylie Fuller, Amanda Jacques, Charlotte Lone, Mya Hebert, Aly Bassett and Samara David each scored a goal apiece for the Wildcats (13-1).

Stoughton 1, Canton 1: Emma Tran scored Stoughton's goal off a feed from Mackenzie O'Connor.

Blue Hills 1, Holbrook 1: Emily Lehane scored for the Warriors (9-0-3) off a feed from Kathleen Murphy. Chloe Gallagher, Kiera Bare, Jen Subiron and Samantha Tucker all played well defensively.

Diman 1, Southeastern 0: Diman's lone goal came on a penalty kick late in the second half.

Mansfield 2, Oliver Ames 1: Jolie Diaz scored for the Tigers (10-2-1).

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Brockton 0: Lily Ford, Lily Giurleo and Willow Forbes-Smith scored for the Trojans.

BOYS SOCCER

Pembroke 2, Hanover 0: Ethan Sullivan and Quinn Reilly each scored goals for the undefeated Titans (13-0) while Jack Taylor recorded the shutout. Declan Crowley and Shane Crowley each had assists. The Hawks drop to 7-6-2.

Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0: Joey Carney scored twice, both times off assists from Casey Milliken, for the Tigers (12-0-2 overall, 12-0-1 Hockomock League). Goalkeeper Drew Hall recorded his 10th shutout of the season. Jake Williams, Hector Bucio, Jackson Mecieri, Diego Riveira and Luke Churchill were defensive standouts.

Randolph 6, North Quincy 1: Jonas Norisca and Angelot Brun had hat tricks while Baldimy Joseph handed out three assists for the Blue Devils (7-4-2).

Marshfield 3, Whitman-Hanson 0: The Rams scored (9-2-1) scored three goals in the first 15 minutes, including a pair from Jonny Viliossi. Cody Holbert scored the other goal and had two assists. Finn McKenna scored for the Panthers while Devin Walsh played well defensively.

Brockton 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 1: Alex Lemieux scored his first varsity goal in the loss while Colin Traer and Aidan Cullinane played well.

Hingham 1, Plymouth North 0: Aiden Brazel scored as the Harbormen (9-2-3) presented coach Ken Carlin with his 300th win at the school. Eric Godlewski and Colin Riley Perec played well for North (8-2-3) in the loss.

Duxbury 2, Silver Lake 1: Juniors Hunter Schultz and Conor Bohan scored for the Dragons (6-7).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

West Bridgewater 3, Calvary Chapel 0: The Wildcats (14-2) picked up the sweep (25-8, 25-8, 25-8).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

East Bridgewater 15, Randolph 50: Nicolas Uzzo finished the 3-mile course in 16:15 to pick up his sixth win of the season for the Vikings (6-1). He was followed by teammates Colin DeChambeau, Ben LeVesque, Brodie Pak and Patrick Hennessey.

Cardinal Spellman drops two at home: The Cardinals lost to Arlington Catholic (24-31) and St. Joseph Prep (26-29) in their lone home meet of the season (2.7-mile course). Junior James Roper finished second in 17:07. Freshman Kenny Hernandez was the second Spellman finisher.

Norwell 20, Middleboro 38: Alex Phinney was Middleboro's top finisher in fourth place. The Sachems finish the regular season 5-2.

Archbishop Williams splits: Gianvito Montillo was second overall, covering the 2.9-mile course in Dartmouth in 17:50 as Williams (4-3) defeated Bishop Fenwick, 17-44, and lost to Bishop Stang, 21-34.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cardinal Spellman splits: The Cardinals split in their lone home meet of the season (2.7-mile course), defeated St. Joseph Prep (15-50) and falling to Arlington Catholic (27-30). Senior captain Kira Lawson won the race in 20:11. Sophomore Amanda Mohan and Emma Duffy also ran well for the Cardinals.

Middleboro 27, Norwell 29: The win clinched the Sachems (6-1) a share of the South Shore League title for the first time in program history. Haley Washburn (second), Hana Marshall (fourth), Liv Austin (fifth) and Keira Montgomery (seventh) led the way for Middleboro.

Archbishop Williams splits: Maddie Hussey won the 2.9-mile race in Dartmouth in 20:31 as Williams (5-2) defeated Bishop Stang, 18-45, and lost to Bishop Fenwick, 22-37.

FIELD HOCKEY

Middleboro 2, Carver 1: The Sachems won on Senior Night. Natalie Waitkus, assisted by Ashleigh Johnson, scored for Carver (5-5-4), which got seven saves from Eliza Todd.