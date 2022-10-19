Kyle Schwarber dropped Bryce Harper’s jaw with massive NLCS homer

Kyle Schwarber cranked 46 home runs during the 2022 regular season, but it only took one mammoth NL Championship Series dinger to stun Phillies teammate Bryce Harper.

Schwarber squared up a first pitch breaking ball from Yu Darvish in the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday’s Game 1 in San Diego, sending it 488 feet into the upper deck.

It extended the Phillies lead to 2-0 at the time, which turned out to be the final score.

488 feet! 120 mph! Kyle Schwarber, oh my goodness. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mh4VGR4E2B — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2022

Almost immediately after the ball left the park, the Fox broadcast cut to an almost child-like Bryce Harper, with the 2021 NL MVP’s jaw literally dropped.

And with good reason: The 119.7 mph exit velocity marked the fifth-fastest home run in the pitch tracking era, since 2008.

Schwarber, speaking with Fox’s Ken Rosenthal, didn’t savor the moment for too long.

“It definitely felt good,” he said of the swing. “Good pitcher out there, we have to stay on him. Swing felt good there, hopefully keep it going here.”