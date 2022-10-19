ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WPFO

Berwick residents demand more from town after issues at water treatment plant

BERWICK (WGME) -- After multiple issues with the Berwick Water Department in recent months, some residents are demanding action from the town to prevent more problems. Residents of Berwick have been worried for their own health and safety, not just because of the recent issues at the town’s water treatment plant, but also how the town is communicating those problems.
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland group aims to remind homeless to vote this November

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group wants to remind those experiencing homelessness in Portland that they still have a right to vote. "Homeless Voices for Justice" held a forum Friday with two candidates for city council. It was a chance for people struggling with homelessness in the city to share their...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Major home renovation underway in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A major home renovation is underway in South Portland and it's presenting some surprises and challenges. SoPo Cottage's Laurel LaBauve has a passion for giving older homes new life. "I was in the corporate world for 30 years and loved doing that but as sort of...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

NTSB releases preliminary report on Arundel plane crash

ARUNDEL (WGME) – The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Arundel. Arundel plane crash report by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The crash killed two people on October 5. The pilot and passenger were returning from a business trip in Presque Isle, headed for the...
ARUNDEL, ME
WPFO

Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?

PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Scarborough police unveil new uniforms

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough police are showing off some new looks. The department says it's transitioning into new uniforms that will free them up more physically to do their jobs. They'll be wearing their gear in a vest carrier over their uniform, rather than on a belt, which police say...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

CBS 13/FOX 23, Bangor Daily News host gubernatorial debate Monday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage will face off in a debate hosted by CBS13/FOX23 and the Bangor Daily News on Monday. The debate will be held at the CBS13 studios in Portland. CBS13's Gregg Lagerquist and Michael Shepard with the Bangor Daily News will...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Hugo's in Portland is done with fine dining

PORTLAND (WGME) -- While Hugo's closed over two years ago due to COVID, the owners announced that Hugo's will not be reopening in its previous form as a fine dining restaurant. The owners say they don’t know what the space will become next, but they will be opening the doors...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine hospitals see surge in children with cases of RSV

PORTLAND (WGME) -- There’s a surge in RSV cases around the country, and Maine is no different. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory illness that results in thousands of children going to the hospital each year, however, doctors say the hospital shouldn’t necessarily be a parent’s first stop.
MAINE STATE

