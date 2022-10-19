Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
wagmtv.com
Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -An update to an incident overnight in Van Buren. According to a release from the Maine State Police, on Tuesday at around 2:58 PM State Police were called to an apartment in Van Buren for a reported sighting of 38 year old Corey Levesque who had 5 active warrants for his arrest with 2 being for domestic violence assault. The caller was in contact with Corey via Facebook and also observed him in the apartment through a window. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the homeowner who confirmed Corey was in the apartment and granted permission to search the residence.
wagmtv.com
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
UMPI & Presque Isle Community Suffer Unexpected Loss
The University of Maine-Presque Isle and the Presque Isle community find themselves in a state of shock and mourning after a tragic evening on Wednesday. Beloved head coach of the UMPI women's soccer team, Aaron Marston, unexpectedly passed away just as the team was about to play the University of Maine-Fort Kent.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0