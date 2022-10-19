See why so many travelers make Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura their hotel of choice when visiting Pamekasan. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a family-friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. You’ll enjoy relaxing rooms that offer a minibar, air conditioning, and a seating area, and you can stay connected during your stay as Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura offers guests free wifi. The hotel features a 24 hour front desk, room service, and 24 hour security. Plus, Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura offers an outdoor pool and free breakfast, providing a pleasant respite from your busy day. For guests with a vehicle, parking is available. While in Pamekasan, you may want to check out the nearby Asian restaurant Kaldu Kokot 76. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura as you experience all of the things Pamekasan has to offer.

2 DAYS AGO