10 hotels in Banos de Montemayor: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Banos de Montemayor, Province of Caceres, Extremadura including Hotel La Glorieta, Hotel Eloy, Hotel Rural El Molino, El Solitario, Casa Rural con encanto Los Postigos, Bungalows Las Canadas, Gran Hotel Balneario, Hotel Rural Martin, Casa Jardin de la Plata, Hotel Alegria. 1. Hotel La Glorieta.
The 10 best hotels in Cartisoara, Romania
Discover the best hotels in Cartisoara, Sibiu County, Central Romania, Transylvania including Casa Mosului, Pensiunea Dealu Morii, Pensiunea Casa Duse, Hanul Patrisiei, Casa Andra, Casa Floare de Colt, Pensiunea Flora, Casa Maia, Casa Ursu, Pensiunea Bujor de Munte. 1. Casa Mosului. Cartisoara nr. 395, Cartisoara 557075 Romania. Excellent. 44%. Good.
The 5 best hotels in Valea Draganului, Romania
Discover the best hotels in Valea Draganului, Cluj County, Northwest Romania, Transylvania including Hotel Vila Roca, Pensiunea Poezii Alese, Pensiunea Ica, Casa Morar, Hotel Vila Roca. Valea Draganului 225, Valea Draganului 407005 Romania. Excellent. 55%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory. 5%. Poor. 20%. Terrible. 5%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 20 reviews.
6 hotels in Narzole: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Narzole, Province of Cuneo, Piedmont including La Cascina di Villa Due, Cortile Gancia - Sweet House, Amo' le Langhe Bed & Breakfast, Villa Bernasconi, Il Mulino di Geminella, Villa Bernasconi. 1. La Cascina di Villa Due. Via Oltre Tanaro 16, 12068 Narzole Italy. Excellent. 29%
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
The 10 best hotels in Callao, Peru
Discover the best hotels in Callao, Lima Region including Lima Airport Tampu B&B, Amara Hotel, La Casa Del Viajero, Casa Pillqu - Apartamentos Privados, Hotel Ayenda B&B Wasi Airport Lima, Hotel Ayenda B&B Wasi Airport Lima, Villa La Punta, Hotel Manhattan Inn Aiport, La Quilla House, La Casa del Che Fernando.
9 hotels in Montecosaro: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Montecosaro, Province of Macerata, Marche including La Luma Hotel, B&B La Trave, B&B Armonia, B&B La Finestra Sul Campanile, B&B Camilla, B&B La Trave, Borgo Latino Azzurro Selvaggio, Il Casale Di Laura, La Casa di Primo B&B. 1. La Luma Hotel. Via Camillo Benso Conte...
The 10 best hotels in Province of Arezzo, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Province of Arezzo, Tuscany including Monastero di Cortona Hotel & Spa, Hotel San Michele, Minerva Hotel, Villa Marsili, La Cantina Relais - Fattoria Il Cipresso, I Tre Baroni, Relais La Corte dei Papi, Relais Il Falconiere & Spa, Cortona Resort & Spa, Il Castello di Gargonza.
The 6 best hotels in Pattensen b Hannover, Germany
Discover the best hotels in Pattensen b Hannover, Lower Saxony including Leine Hotel, Hotel Restaurant zur Linde, Zeitlos Hotel Und Restaurant Am Fuchsbach, Hellas Hannover, Hotel Calenberger Hof, Luxury New House (Directly Hanover Fair). 1. Leine Hotel. Schoeneberger Str. 43, 30982 Pattensen b Hannover, Lower Saxony Germany 011 49 5101...
The 6 best hotels in Petrovaradin, Serbia
Situated on the right bank of the Danube, in the very heart of Petrovaradin Fortress, Hotel Leopold I offers luxurious accommodation in a Renaissance building with views on the Danube and Novi Sad. Every room at Hotel Leopold I has been magnificently decorated and appointed with seating areas, air conditioning and panoramic views. All rooms provide free wired internet access. Hotel Leopold I features several bars and restaurants on site, including a restaurant serving Serbian food and a terrace restaurant overlooking the Danube and Novi Sad. Free Wi-Fi is available in public areas. The hotel is just 200 metres from the Varadin Bridge. On the left bank, Republic Square and the Orthodox Cathedral of Saint George can be reached within a 15-minute walk.
6 hotels in Racalmuto: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Racalmuto, Province of Agrigento, Sicily including Regalpetra Hotel, B&B Troisi, Villa Paradiso, Terre di Zaccanello, Villa Rahal, Cortile Umberto. The history of our Hotel is that of an ancient and noble palace overlooking the street Garibaldi, the main course of Racalmuto, which thanks to a careful restoration has become a prestigious building distinguished by elegance and grandeur. Below is a stylized photo of the Regalpetra Hotel. Come to Find Us: Discover Racalmuto, alleyways, places to visit, monuments and people you will find in the streets, bars or restaurants, you will not regret it. The best accommodation in Racalmuto, looking for a hotel near Agrigento, is undoubtedly the Regalpetra Hotel. It is located on the main street of the village, just steps from the theater, the Fondazione, the Chiaramontano Castle and the weekly market. Each room is named after one of Sciascia's works or the characters he has told. It has a nice terrace, offers a good breakfast and several amenities.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Sumenep
Discover the best hotels in Sumenep, Madura Island, East Java, Java including Hotel C1, De Baghraf Hotel by Amithya, Kaberaz Luxury By Amithya, Hotel Resort Musdalifah, RedDoorz @ Hotel Surabaya Sumenep, Family Nur Hotel, RedDoorz Syariah Near Keraton Sumenep, Griya Adhirasa Sumenep, Griya Wachid Hasyim, RedDoorz Plus Near Alun Alun Sumenep.
The 10 best hotels in Calvados, France
Discover the best hotels in Calvados, Basse-Normandie, Normandy including Chateau du Bu, Les Maisons de Lea, Hotel et Spa Le Lion d'Or, Hotel Reine Mathilde, Villa Augeval Hotel & Spa, Hotel l'Ecrin, Domaine de Bayeux, SOWELL Hotels Le Beach, Chateau Saint Gilles, Mercure Cabourg Hotel &Spa. 1. Chateau du Bu.
The 6 best hotels in Rio Colorado, Argentina
Pasamos la noche en Río Colorado a modo de descanso en nuestro viaje a Madryn. Fue una hermosa sorpresa encontrarnos con esta casita hecha a nueva con una fabulosa cocina y habitación hermosa. El.baño amplio y súper moderno. Un encanto. Cuidan cada detalle de la ambientación y el.confort para los pasajeros. Cuentan en la heladera con bebida y comida para el caso de querer utilizarlos. Se ocupan también de traer un desayuno seco. Tuvimos un inconveniente para poder volver a hospedarnos en nuestro camino de regreso. No dudaron en cancelar la reserva. Los recomiendo sin lugar a dudas.
8 hotels in Velo Veronese: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Velo Veronese, Province of Verona, Veneto including Malga Zebari, Locanda ViaVerde, Albergo 13 Comuni, Rifugio Lausen, Relais La via dei Cimbri B&B and Apartments, Rifugio Corte 300, Antico Alloggio Lessinia, Caffe Martini. 1. Malga Zebari. Via Zebari 1, 37030 Velo Veronese Italy. Excellent. 97%. Good.
The 10 best hotels in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Discover the best hotels in Na Chom Thian, Sattahip, Chonburi Province including Movenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya, Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa, Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya, @ Mangoes, Olive Tree Hotel, Movenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya, OYO 403 Baan Hinwong, Sea Falcon Hotel, Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa, Mason.
10 hotels in Santeramo in Colle: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Santeramo in Colle, Province of Bari, Puglia including Villa Flora - Baia degli Ulivi, Hotel Murgia, Casa dei Lilla, B&b Borgo del Capitolo, B&B Sant'Erasmo, B&B Villa Paradiso, L'Incontro Bed&Breakfast, Mamma Puglia, B&B m'ama non m'ama, Casal Del Vico. 1. Villa Flora - Baia degli...
10 hotels in Boscotrecase: Best hotel deals for 2023
Enjoy your relaxing stay surrounded by a picturesque landscape between ancient olive groves and vineyards, in the middle of Vesuvius National Park. The newly built farmhouse is located in the Sorrentino estate, where you can not only relax with all the comforts, but you can also visit the wine cellar and taste their delicious varieties of wine.
The 10 best hotels in Embilipitiya, Sri Lanka
Discover the best hotels in Embilipitiya, Sabaragamuwa Province including Centauria City Hotel, Pavana Resort, Centauria Lake Resort, Saman Villa, Vishmee Holiday Inn, Howenho Ritzy Inn, The Cascade Lodge, Lavenro Villa, Thuduwa Camp, Sarathchandra Guest House. 1. Centauria City Hotel. 2. Pavana Resort. Old Camp Rd, Embilipitiya 70200 Sri Lanka. Excellent.
