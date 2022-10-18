Discover the best hotels in Racalmuto, Province of Agrigento, Sicily including Regalpetra Hotel, B&B Troisi, Villa Paradiso, Terre di Zaccanello, Villa Rahal, Cortile Umberto. The history of our Hotel is that of an ancient and noble palace overlooking the street Garibaldi, the main course of Racalmuto, which thanks to a careful restoration has become a prestigious building distinguished by elegance and grandeur. Below is a stylized photo of the Regalpetra Hotel. Come to Find Us: Discover Racalmuto, alleyways, places to visit, monuments and people you will find in the streets, bars or restaurants, you will not regret it. The best accommodation in Racalmuto, looking for a hotel near Agrigento, is undoubtedly the Regalpetra Hotel. It is located on the main street of the village, just steps from the theater, the Fondazione, the Chiaramontano Castle and the weekly market. Each room is named after one of Sciascia's works or the characters he has told. It has a nice terrace, offers a good breakfast and several amenities.

3 DAYS AGO