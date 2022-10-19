Read full article on original website
Howard Hughes Raises Donations for Nonprofits through Fall Giving Drive
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) is pleased to announce its Houston-area master planned communities, The Woodlands Hills® and Bridgeland® raised $44,750 benefitting three local nonprofits through its annual Fall Giving Drive, which took place during the month of September. For each new home sold at these award-winning communities, Howard Hughes made a donation on behalf of the buyer to their choice of one of three select charities, providing new homebuyers the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Greater Houston area. This year’s beneficiaries included the Montgomery County Food Bank, YES to YOUTH and Cy-Fair Educational Foundation.
Be a Souper Hero!
The time has come to join together with your 5th period classes for the competition of the year: The CP Food Drive! Student Council is hosting an on campus virtual fundraiser for contributions to the district wide drive hosted by Conroe ISD. From October 13th through the 21st students are invited to make cash donations on School Cash Online, for the purchase of food items by the Montgomery County Food Bank.
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. D…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-investigating-found-human-remains-in-willis/
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/jet-ski-incident-on-lake-conroe-injures-two/
Human remains found inside abandoned truck in Willis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found inside a pickup truck on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, deputes responded to the report of the remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 pickup truck in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis.
A LETTER TO CITIZENS OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY
I’m reaching out to let you know that I am a candidate for the Montgomery County Hospital District, Position 4 Board of Directors. The position is currently held by Bob Bagley. Some of you know my complete background, but many don’t. So…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/a-letter-to-citizens-of-montgomery-county/
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?
Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
Fort Bend and Montgomery Counties Prepare For Early Voting Monday
With early voting in the mid-term elections due to begin Monday, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties have increased the number of polling places, expanded the space in others and in some cases found new sites after school district representatives, citing the Uvalde school shooting, initially said they no longer wanted to be a polling site.
Houston man charged with voter fraud has charges dismissed
HOUSTON — It’s been over a year since a Houston man was arrested after he waited hours in line for allegedly committing voter fraud. “This brings this very long and stressful period to a close for Mr. Rogers,” said attorney Nicole Hochglaube. On Friday, reacted to the dismissal…
One more cool day before conditions start to warm up
Good morning. Temperatures have generally fallen into the low to mid-40s across much of Houston this morning, with a few colder spots such as the interior of Montgomery County—upper 30s—and a few warmer ones along the coast where lows remain in the low 50s. This will be the coldest morning of the week, but we’ll have one more chilly night before we warm up for the weekend. Next week’s forecast still looks a bit messy, but my expectation is for another front with some rainfall.
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE
On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-passes-after-being-struck-by-drunk-driver-in-june/
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT HEADING TOWARD MONTGOMERY COUNTY
11PM-DPS AND SEVERAL HARRIS COUNTY UNITS ARE IN PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE NORTH ON I-45 AT RANKIN ROAD HEADING NORTH. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/harris-county-pursuit-heading-toward-montgomery-county/
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/21/22
IN SHELTER – A373012. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/21/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-21-22/
SPLENDORA POLICE ARREST ONE FOR HUMAN SMUGGLING-ICE SAYS RELEASE THE ILLEGALS
On Wednesday, Splendora’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 59 near Fostoria Rd for a traffic violation. During the investigation, it was learned the driver was smuggling 7 illegal immigrants across state l…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/splendora-police-arrest-one-for-human-smuggling-ice-says-release-the-illegals/
