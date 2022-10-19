Read full article on original website
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT HEADING TOWARD MONTGOMERY COUNTY
11PM-DPS AND SEVERAL HARRIS COUNTY UNITS ARE IN PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE NORTH ON I-45 AT RANKIN ROAD HEADING NORTH. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/harris-county-pursuit-heading-toward-montgomery-county/
Deputies actively searching for man who allegedly shot woman in northwest Harris County
The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. The relationship between her and the man is unknown.
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Harris County; search for suspect underway: HCSO
HOUSTON – A search for a suspect is underway after a woman was shot in northwest Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive after receiving a phone call about the incident around 8:53 a.m.
Houston man charged with voter fraud has charges dismissed
HOUSTON — It’s been over a year since a Houston man was arrested after he waited hours in line for allegedly committing voter fraud. “This brings this very long and stressful period to a close for Mr. Rogers,” said attorney Nicole Hochglaube. On Friday, reacted to the dismissal…
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE
On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-passes-after-being-struck-by-drunk-driver-in-june/
Man charged with murder after possible 16-year-old runaway found dead in wooded area in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after a 16-year-old runaway’s body was discovered in a wooded area in north Harris County on Thursday. Jonathan Rodriguez has since been charged with murder. On Thursday evening, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body...
Search ends for man wanted in wife's shooting at child's bus stop
Deputies made the callout to find Moises Huerta after shots were fired in front of his 11-year-old daughter.
Authorities investigating after body of missing 16-year-old is found in N. Harris County
Details surrounding the discovery were not immediately disclosed, but authorities said the 16-year-old had evidence of trauma.
18-wheeler driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle on I-10, police say
Houston police are searching for the driver of an 18-wheeler accused of hitting the motorcycle and not stopping. The biker reportedly lost control and was struck again by other cars.
Trio wanted for assaulting clerk who confronted them for stealing at east downtown convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding two women and a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. On Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store located in the 2300 block of Pease Street around 2:15 p.m.
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend
Police are searching for a man whose girlfriend says forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her.
Recognize this vehicle? 3 men rob, pistol-whip couple in west Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a couple’s home, earlier this month. According to police, a husband and wife had returned home in the Tanglewood subdivision after eating out at a restaurant. Police said while the husband went outside to take out...
12-year-old dies after being shot with shotgun by 22-year-old relative in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old boy has been killed after police say one of his relatives grabbed a shotgun and shot him in the chest Friday night. According to Houston police, the incident took place at a residence outside in the 6000 block of Velma Lane around 6:25 p.m. Lt....
2 women injured after accidental discharge of firearm at Texas City shooting range, police say
As a man was attempting to clear his weapon at a Texas City shooting range, police say he accidentally shot two women.
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/jet-ski-incident-on-lake-conroe-injures-two/
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man at bus stop in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspected drunk driver fatally struck a man at a bus stop Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened at a bus stop located on Tidwell Road and Airline Drive around 2 a.m. According to HPD and the METRO...
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL
Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
