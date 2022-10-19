ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center

SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston man charged with voter fraud has charges dismissed

HOUSTON — It’s been over a year since a Houston man was arrested after he waited hours in line for allegedly committing voter fraud. “This brings this very long and stressful period to a close for Mr. Rogers,” said attorney Nicole Hochglaube. On Friday, reacted to the dismissal…
HOUSTON, TX
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-passes-after-being-struck-by-drunk-driver-in-june/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO

Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/jet-ski-incident-on-lake-conroe-injures-two/
CONROE, TX
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL

Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

