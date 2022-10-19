Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO