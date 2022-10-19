ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

Mark,wi
3d ago

e145 would be a better choice. 94 is underdesigned already tight and hazardous. 794 ties all the East communities together using Lake drive and takes the pressure off 94.

Reply
3
 

CBS 58

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate a new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side. The collaboration between 16th Street Community Health Centers and Milwaukee Public Schools, promises to offer both health and behavioral services, and it is the first one of its kind to be located inside a public school in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee leaders implement new 'traffic calming measures' in effort to curb reckless driving

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders are touting concrete additions and other improvements now in place to curb reckless driving. "We want our city to be full of activity, for everyone to feel welcome," said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. "However, recently we've seen that on this street in particular, traffic speeds have gone up, people are passing on the right, and there's even times where I alter my path."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee-based trucking expert teaches course on starting and operating a box trucking business

After 20 years of incarceration, Milwaukee-based entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Ed Hennings, knew that he wanted to own his own business. After being released, he started his own barbershop but also quickly became interested in the box trucking industry. After a challenging process and having to learn many lessons along the way, he successfully began his own trucking business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parking tickets by mail? Milwaukee DPW unveils plan

MILWAUKEE - If you park illegally overnight in Milwaukee, a ticket on your windshield could soon be a thing of the past: You'll need to check the mail instead. Getting a ticket is never fun but, in the past, handing them out has made rough days for parking enforcement officers – leading to high turnover.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Community groups denounce Michels Corp.

Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported […] The post Community groups denounce Michels Corp. appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
BURLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After withdrawing from Madison police monitor job, former Parole Commission head takes violence prevention role in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — John Tate II, the former head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who was hired to be — and days later turned down the job as — Madison’s first-ever independent police monitor, has instead taken a job as Racine’s violence prevention manager. City officials in Racine announced Tate’s hire Wednesday, one day after Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland commission rejects multi-purpose building proposal

HARTLAND — The Plan Commission on Monday rejected a proposal to bring a multipurpose building containing apartments, an events space and a hotel to 221 Cottonwood Ave. The proposed four-story building would have had two floors for a total of 26 apartment units, a floor consisting of 23 hotel rooms and a first-floor community area with event spaces, hotel laundry and an exercise room. An on-site parking garage would have had a storage facility and parking spots.
HARTLAND, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?

Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nativenewsonline.net

Indigenous Cannabis Industry Leaders Gather at Indigenous Biz Con

MILWAUKEE — Cannabis industry leaders spoke to tribal leaders and Indigenous entrepreneurs at the Potawatomi Casino & Hotel last week at Indigenous Biz Con on trends in the industry. The panel discussion, called Cannabis in Indian Country, was led by Mary Jane Oatman, executive director of the Intertribal Cannabis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD welcomes 55 new recruits in graduating class

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is expanding its force. They welcomed a new graduating class of recruits today, on Oct. 20. A graduation ceremony for the new recruits was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy today. City and law enforcement officials spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels suggests DNR split

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local principal makes good on promise, spends night on roof

GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local elementary school principal made good on his promise to spend a night on the school's roof. Principal Michael Brock pitched a tent on the roof of College Park Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21. “The previous record for the sign up for the...
GREENDALE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee historical figures walk the earth again at Forest Home Cemetery event

This weekend at Forest Home Cemetery, you have a chance to meet some of the historical figures buried on the grounds – well sort of. The Spirits of the Silent City event will offer guided tours by performers dressed and acting as some of the most notable people buried at the cemetery like the beer barons, Ezekiel Gillespie and Ardie Clark Halyard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Harry Wait pleads not guilty in Racine election fraud

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine man accused of election fraud has pleaded not guilty today, on Oct. 21, in court. Harry Wait was charged after requesting absentee ballots in the name of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Wait says he did it to...
RACINE, WI

