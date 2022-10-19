Read full article on original website
Mark,wi
3d ago
e145 would be a better choice. 94 is underdesigned already tight and hazardous. 794 ties all the East communities together using Lake drive and takes the pressure off 94.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate a new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side. The collaboration between 16th Street Community Health Centers and Milwaukee Public Schools, promises to offer both health and behavioral services, and it is the first one of its kind to be located inside a public school in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Milwaukee leaders implement new 'traffic calming measures' in effort to curb reckless driving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders are touting concrete additions and other improvements now in place to curb reckless driving. "We want our city to be full of activity, for everyone to feel welcome," said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. "However, recently we've seen that on this street in particular, traffic speeds have gone up, people are passing on the right, and there's even times where I alter my path."
CBS 58
Sheriff Earnell Lucas accepts position as VP of security at Fiserv
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas has accepted a new position as vice president of security for Wisconsin at Fiserv. Lucas will take over this new role as of Monday, Oct. 24, according to a press release. “I look forward to the next chapter in a long...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee-based trucking expert teaches course on starting and operating a box trucking business
After 20 years of incarceration, Milwaukee-based entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Ed Hennings, knew that he wanted to own his own business. After being released, he started his own barbershop but also quickly became interested in the box trucking industry. After a challenging process and having to learn many lessons along the way, he successfully began his own trucking business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parking tickets by mail? Milwaukee DPW unveils plan
MILWAUKEE - If you park illegally overnight in Milwaukee, a ticket on your windshield could soon be a thing of the past: You'll need to check the mail instead. Getting a ticket is never fun but, in the past, handing them out has made rough days for parking enforcement officers – leading to high turnover.
Community groups denounce Michels Corp.
Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported […] The post Community groups denounce Michels Corp. appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
CBS 58
'Sko Vote Den!': New mural to encourage high voter turnout from Milwaukee's Native population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are almost two weeks from Election Day. On Friday, several Native organizations and tribes in Wisconsin came together for a ceremony at Milwaukee's Gerald Ignace Indian Health Center, encouraging Native Americans to get out and vote. Milwaukee is home to the largest concentration of Native...
'It's astounding': Alderman reacts to DOT comments on reckless driving
An I-Team story on reckless driving has spurred the Milwaukee Public Works Committee to question the city’s stance on infrastructure’s role in impacting street safety.
After withdrawing from Madison police monitor job, former Parole Commission head takes violence prevention role in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — John Tate II, the former head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who was hired to be — and days later turned down the job as — Madison’s first-ever independent police monitor, has instead taken a job as Racine’s violence prevention manager. City officials in Racine announced Tate’s hire Wednesday, one day after Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland commission rejects multi-purpose building proposal
HARTLAND — The Plan Commission on Monday rejected a proposal to bring a multipurpose building containing apartments, an events space and a hotel to 221 Cottonwood Ave. The proposed four-story building would have had two floors for a total of 26 apartment units, a floor consisting of 23 hotel rooms and a first-floor community area with event spaces, hotel laundry and an exercise room. An on-site parking garage would have had a storage facility and parking spots.
12 fire departments respond to house fire in Port Washington
A house was completely destroyed after a fire in Port Washington on Friday. The fire was discovered by the fire chief when he saw the smoke nearly three miles away.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
nativenewsonline.net
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Leaders Gather at Indigenous Biz Con
MILWAUKEE — Cannabis industry leaders spoke to tribal leaders and Indigenous entrepreneurs at the Potawatomi Casino & Hotel last week at Indigenous Biz Con on trends in the industry. The panel discussion, called Cannabis in Indian Country, was led by Mary Jane Oatman, executive director of the Intertribal Cannabis...
CBS 58
MPD welcomes 55 new recruits in graduating class
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is expanding its force. They welcomed a new graduating class of recruits today, on Oct. 20. A graduation ceremony for the new recruits was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy today. City and law enforcement officials spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the...
CBS 58
10-fold influx of Wisconsin patients traveling to Planned Parenthood of Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It has been four months since the overturn of Roe v. Wade and because of the 1849 Wisconsin abortion ban, physicians and staff from Planned Parenthood Wisconsin have since had to change everything about what they do. Planned Parenthood of Illinois said they've seen a 10-fold increase of patients from Wisconsin.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tim Michels suggests DNR split
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
CBS 58
Local principal makes good on promise, spends night on roof
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local elementary school principal made good on his promise to spend a night on the school's roof. Principal Michael Brock pitched a tent on the roof of College Park Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21. “The previous record for the sign up for the...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee historical figures walk the earth again at Forest Home Cemetery event
This weekend at Forest Home Cemetery, you have a chance to meet some of the historical figures buried on the grounds – well sort of. The Spirits of the Silent City event will offer guided tours by performers dressed and acting as some of the most notable people buried at the cemetery like the beer barons, Ezekiel Gillespie and Ardie Clark Halyard.
CBS 58
Harry Wait pleads not guilty in Racine election fraud
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine man accused of election fraud has pleaded not guilty today, on Oct. 21, in court. Harry Wait was charged after requesting absentee ballots in the name of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Wait says he did it to...
Comments / 1