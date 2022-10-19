Read full article on original website
Gwendolyn Elliard
3d ago
Crazy things people be careful, and pay attention of your surroundings.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Related
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man punches Parkland business owner in rage over parking
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Parkland business owner was still recovering from injuries Friday after a Coral Springs man, furious that he was asked to move his car from a parking space, knocked him to the ground. The attack happened earlier this month outside the Parkland International Music and Art...
WSVN-TV
Police hand out flyers amid search for man who tried to lure 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who approached the same 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale twice this week. Fort Lauderdale Police officers on Friday afternoon were out speaking with neighbors and handing out flyers for a few hours in the area where the incident happened, near 1500 NE 17th Way.
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
WSVN-TV
Police sweep own building after caller claims to be armed with grenade in parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person called Fort Lauderdale Police claiming to be at the station’s parking lot armed with a grenade. Police began a sweep of their building located at 1300 West Broward Blvd. to search for the alleged caller, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Mother, Daughter Accused of Attacking 7-Eleven Clerk
A 7-Eleven clerk suffered a black eye and a mother and daughter ended up in jail following a fight in the Fort Lauderdale-area convenience store, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deonsha Tenille Bellamy, 32, and her 11-year-old daughter were seen on surveillance video in the store at 2701 W....
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Girl Running From Man Who Tried to Lure Her Near Fort Lauderdale School
New surveillance video shows a young girl running from a man who authorities said tried to lure her near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale Police station back to normal operations after caller claiming to be in parking lot with grenade not found
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police station has resumed normal operations after a person called police claiming to be at the station’s parking lot armed with a grenade but was never found. Police began a sweep of their building located at 1300 West Broward Blvd. to...
NBC Miami
Bullet Grazes Woman's Head, Accused Gunman Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
Out for the night with a friend in Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Himmarshee district, a woman literally ducked a bullet after arguing with an old boyfriend she bumped into, and now his cousin is charged with the shooting, police said. Jeff William Saint Gerard, 35, was cruising in Thierry Bastien’s...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Shooting and Arson
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 12 – October 18, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Arson. An act of arson...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage shows man suspected of stealing from Publix clerk
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for suspected robber who was caught on camera at a Publix in South Florida. Surveillance video shows a person who, police believe, robbed a cashier at a Publix in Hollywood. According to police, the suspect pretended to make a purchase at...
WSVN-TV
‘Just bring Mimi back’: Yorkie taken from outside SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade pet owner is desperate to have his beloved dog back after, he said, a stranger snatched the animal outside their home. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Edgar Fonseca is looking for Mimi, his family’s 6-year-old Yorkie. “[Mimi’s dog tag], this is...
Man Arrested For Stalking Coral Springs Condo Association President
A man with a history of stalking a Coral Springs homeowner’s association president–and who once allegedly poured a hot cup of coffee down the man’s trousers—was arrested last week while lying in wait for the community leader, court records show. Nissim Hassan, 66, who lives in...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult. Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said. Allah was...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
Comments / 19