6 hotels in Tavagnacco: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Tavagnacco, Province of Udine, Friuli Venezia Giulia including Meditur Hotel Udine Nord, La Locanda del Grop, Hotel Motel Moderno, Q3 Home, Albergo Ristorante Rosade, La Locanda del Grop. 1. Meditur Hotel Udine Nord. Via Adria Alpe 10, 33010, Tavagnacco Italy. Excellent. 20%. Good. 53%. Satisfactory.
6 hotels in Racalmuto: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Racalmuto, Province of Agrigento, Sicily including Regalpetra Hotel, B&B Troisi, Villa Paradiso, Terre di Zaccanello, Villa Rahal, Cortile Umberto. The history of our Hotel is that of an ancient and noble palace overlooking the street Garibaldi, the main course of Racalmuto, which thanks to a careful restoration has become a prestigious building distinguished by elegance and grandeur. Below is a stylized photo of the Regalpetra Hotel. Come to Find Us: Discover Racalmuto, alleyways, places to visit, monuments and people you will find in the streets, bars or restaurants, you will not regret it. The best accommodation in Racalmuto, looking for a hotel near Agrigento, is undoubtedly the Regalpetra Hotel. It is located on the main street of the village, just steps from the theater, the Fondazione, the Chiaramontano Castle and the weekly market. Each room is named after one of Sciascia's works or the characters he has told. It has a nice terrace, offers a good breakfast and several amenities.
10 hotels in Boscotrecase: Best hotel deals for 2023
Enjoy your relaxing stay surrounded by a picturesque landscape between ancient olive groves and vineyards, in the middle of Vesuvius National Park. The newly built farmhouse is located in the Sorrentino estate, where you can not only relax with all the comforts, but you can also visit the wine cellar and taste their delicious varieties of wine.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Pamekasan Hotels | Places to Stay in Pamekasan
See why so many travelers make Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura their hotel of choice when visiting Pamekasan. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a family-friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. You’ll enjoy relaxing rooms that offer a minibar, air conditioning, and a seating area, and you can stay connected during your stay as Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura offers guests free wifi. The hotel features a 24 hour front desk, room service, and 24 hour security. Plus, Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura offers an outdoor pool and free breakfast, providing a pleasant respite from your busy day. For guests with a vehicle, parking is available. While in Pamekasan, you may want to check out the nearby Asian restaurant Kaldu Kokot 76. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura as you experience all of the things Pamekasan has to offer.
10 hotels in Uberaba: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Uberaba, State of Minas Gerais including Dan Inn Uberaba & Convencoes, Hotel ibis Uberaba, Dan Inn Uberaba & Convencoes, Golden Park Uberaba, Hotel Carolina II, Havana Palace Hotel I, Hotel Flor De Minas, Tamareiras Park Hotel, Hotel Jaguar, Havana Palace Hotel II. 1. Dan Inn...
Gallio Hotels | Places to Stay in Gallio
Discover the best hotels in Gallio, Province of Vicenza, Veneto including Gaarten Hotel Benessere Spa, Hotel la Lepre Bianca, Albergo Valbella, La Capr'allegra, B&B Ronco Carbon, B&B Colori del Bosco, Hotel Concordia. 1. Gaarten Hotel Benessere Spa. Via Kanotole 13-15, 36032 Gallio Italy. Excellent. 28%. Good. 41%. Satisfactory. 20%. Poor.
10 hotels in Santeramo in Colle: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Santeramo in Colle, Province of Bari, Puglia including Villa Flora - Baia degli Ulivi, Hotel Murgia, Casa dei Lilla, B&b Borgo del Capitolo, B&B Sant'Erasmo, B&B Villa Paradiso, L'Incontro Bed&Breakfast, Mamma Puglia, B&B m'ama non m'ama, Casal Del Vico. 1. Villa Flora - Baia degli...
6 hotels in Rimavska Sobota: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Rimavska Sobota, Banska Bystrica Region including Hotel Carrera, Hotel Zlaty Byk, Euromotel, Kastiel Penzion & Restaurant, Chata Na Plazi Jazera Kurinec, Guest House Pohansky Hrad. 1. Hotel Carrera. Cintorinska 1, Rimavska Sobota 979 01 Slovakia. Excellent. 0%. Good. 50%. Satisfactory. 38%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 13%
The best available hotels & places to stay near Aci Sant'Antonio
Discover the best hotels in Aci Sant'Antonio, Province of Catania, Sicily including Bed & Breakfast A Due Passi Da, Antichi Ricordi, B&B Casa di Mari, B&B Casalotto Inn, B&B Contrada Zerbate, Bed & Breakfast A Due Passi Da, Appartamenti Sole Delle Aci, Vicolo del Chiostro, B&B Terra E Stelle, Agricampeggio Verde Etna.
10 hotels in Janov nad Nisou: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Janov nad Nisou, Liberec Region, Bohemia including Hotel Kralovka, Penzion-Restaurant Na Rozcesti, Penzion Apartman Janov, Penzion Lazy Daisy, Apartmany Doma, Guesthouse Heidi, Hotel U Zeleneho Stromu, Pension pod vlekem, Penzion Haji, Chata Tereza. 1. Hotel Kralovka. Janov Nad Nisou 1160, Janov nad Nisou 46811 Czech...
The 8 best hotels in Toritto, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Toritto, Province of Bari, Puglia including B&B di Maria Chiara, Sette Cuscini Bed&Breakfast, Agriturismo Armienti, Masseria Storica Pilapalucci, B&B A Casa di Amici, Il Cantone, Agriturismo Fariello, Tra Cielo E Terra. 1. B&B di Maria Chiara. Corso Umberto I, 100, 70020 Toritto Italy. Excellent. 74%
The 6 best hotels in Noetsch im Gailtal, Austria
It is not that easy to find this B&B, as the address is somehow confusing. Still, the town is quite small,so the search will have an end. The structure is owned by an English lady and his son. And the English style is undoubtetly present in the overall decor of both the common spaces and rooms. Good overall standing, and a nice, but not that rich brteakfast buffet. However, for the price paid, we would have expected some thing more.
Siderno Hotels | Places to Stay in Siderno
Discover the best hotels in Siderno, Province of Reggio Calabria, Calabria including Grand Hotel President, Ierre B&B Il Piacere Dell Accoglienza, Petit Gourmet, Bed and Breakfast Le Rose, Hotel Casa del Gourmet. 1. Grand Hotel President. S.s. 106, 89048 Siderno Italy. Excellent. 49%. Good. 29%. Satisfactory. 12%. Poor. 7%. Terrible.
10 hotels in Tagum City: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Tagum City, Davao del Norte Province, Mindanao including Big 8 Corporate Hotel, OYO 558 Edilberto's Place, Rufina's Leisure Center, Hijo Resorts Davao, OYO 680 Golden Palace Hotel, OYO 471 Edilberto's Bed And Breakfast, OYO 202 Jrjf Annex, Citi Hotel Tagum, Kojo Hotel Tagum, Pvc Arrs Tourist Inn.
Top 6 hotels in Cellino San Marco, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Cellino San Marco, Province of Brindisi, Puglia including PlazaCarrisi Hotel & Spa, Tenute Al Bano, Colori Del Salento, PlazaCarrisi Hotel & Spa, Siddhartha Apartments & Rooms, Villa Neviera. 1. PlazaCarrisi Hotel & Spa. Piazza Aldo Moro 7, 72020 Cellino San Marco Italy. Excellent. 100%. Good.
5 hotels in Caderzone Terme: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Caderzone Terme, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Villa Ilaria, B&B Maso Santa Maria, Villa Ilaria, Hotel Rio, Albergo Palazzo Lodron Bertelli. 1. Villa Ilaria. Villa Ilaria Via San Giuliano 24, 38080 Caderzone Terme Italy. Excellent. 71%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory. 3%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Cavareno, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige
Discover the best hotels in Cavareno, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Hotel Rosa Resort, Piccolo Hotel Bruno, Hotel Ristorante Pizzeria la Trifora, Royal Hotel Paolino, Hotel Rosa Resort. 1. Hotel Rosa Resort. Via de Zinis 31, 38011 Cavareno Italy. Excellent. 54%. Good. 35%. Satisfactory. 7%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 1%
Chateauneuf-sur-Loire Hotels | Places to Stay in Chateauneuf-sur-Loire
Discover the best hotels in Chateauneuf-sur-Loire, Loiret, Centre-Val de Loire including Hotel du Parc, Hotel La Capitainerie, La Vigne Vierge, L'Aventure, Chambres La Marechalerie. 5 Place Aristide Briand, 45110 Chateauneuf-sur-Loire France. Excellent. 48%. Good. 40%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 2%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 92 reviews. Everyone needs...
5 hotels in Weimar (Lahn): Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Weimar (Lahn), Hesse including Hotel Bellevue, Scharfer Kessel, Gastezimmer Popp, Ferienwohnung Zu Weimar, Hotel Bellevue. Things to do in Weimar (Lahn) 1. Hotel Bellevue. Hauptstr. 30, 35096, Weimar (Lahn), Hesse Germany. Excellent. 30%. Good. 32%. Satisfactory. 24%. Poor. 11%. Terrible. 3%. Overall Ratings. 4 based...
