A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
10 hotels in Santeramo in Colle: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Santeramo in Colle, Province of Bari, Puglia including Villa Flora - Baia degli Ulivi, Hotel Murgia, Casa dei Lilla, B&b Borgo del Capitolo, B&B Sant'Erasmo, B&B Villa Paradiso, L'Incontro Bed&Breakfast, Mamma Puglia, B&B m'ama non m'ama, Casal Del Vico. 1. Villa Flora - Baia degli...
Pamekasan Hotels | Places to Stay in Pamekasan
See why so many travelers make Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura their hotel of choice when visiting Pamekasan. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a family-friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. You’ll enjoy relaxing rooms that offer a minibar, air conditioning, and a seating area, and you can stay connected during your stay as Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura offers guests free wifi. The hotel features a 24 hour front desk, room service, and 24 hour security. Plus, Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura offers an outdoor pool and free breakfast, providing a pleasant respite from your busy day. For guests with a vehicle, parking is available. While in Pamekasan, you may want to check out the nearby Asian restaurant Kaldu Kokot 76. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura as you experience all of the things Pamekasan has to offer.
6 hotels in Narzole: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Narzole, Province of Cuneo, Piedmont including La Cascina di Villa Due, Cortile Gancia - Sweet House, Amo' le Langhe Bed & Breakfast, Villa Bernasconi, Il Mulino di Geminella, Villa Bernasconi. 1. La Cascina di Villa Due. Via Oltre Tanaro 16, 12068 Narzole Italy. Excellent. 29%
The 10 best hotels in Qualiano, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Qualiano, Province of Naples, Campania including Hotel Ginepro, Hotel Glamour, Hotel Smeraldo, Hotel Briganti, Hotel Giulia Ocean Club, Hotel Hermitage, Hotel Ninfa, B&B La Casetta, Hotel Napoleon, Hotel Trionfal. 1. Hotel Ginepro. Circumvallazione Esterna di Napoli, 102, 80019 Qualiano Italy. Excellent. 17%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory.
6 hotels in Tavagnacco: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Tavagnacco, Province of Udine, Friuli Venezia Giulia including Meditur Hotel Udine Nord, La Locanda del Grop, Hotel Motel Moderno, Q3 Home, Albergo Ristorante Rosade, La Locanda del Grop. 1. Meditur Hotel Udine Nord. Via Adria Alpe 10, 33010, Tavagnacco Italy. Excellent. 20%. Good. 53%. Satisfactory.
10 hotels in Boscotrecase: Best hotel deals for 2023
Enjoy your relaxing stay surrounded by a picturesque landscape between ancient olive groves and vineyards, in the middle of Vesuvius National Park. The newly built farmhouse is located in the Sorrentino estate, where you can not only relax with all the comforts, but you can also visit the wine cellar and taste their delicious varieties of wine.
Gallio Hotels | Places to Stay in Gallio
Discover the best hotels in Gallio, Province of Vicenza, Veneto including Gaarten Hotel Benessere Spa, Hotel la Lepre Bianca, Albergo Valbella, La Capr'allegra, B&B Ronco Carbon, B&B Colori del Bosco, Hotel Concordia. 1. Gaarten Hotel Benessere Spa. Via Kanotole 13-15, 36032 Gallio Italy. Excellent. 28%. Good. 41%. Satisfactory. 20%. Poor.
8 hotels in Velo Veronese: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Velo Veronese, Province of Verona, Veneto including Malga Zebari, Locanda ViaVerde, Albergo 13 Comuni, Rifugio Lausen, Relais La via dei Cimbri B&B and Apartments, Rifugio Corte 300, Antico Alloggio Lessinia, Caffe Martini. 1. Malga Zebari. Via Zebari 1, 37030 Velo Veronese Italy. Excellent. 97%. Good.
6 hotels in Racalmuto: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Racalmuto, Province of Agrigento, Sicily including Regalpetra Hotel, B&B Troisi, Villa Paradiso, Terre di Zaccanello, Villa Rahal, Cortile Umberto. The history of our Hotel is that of an ancient and noble palace overlooking the street Garibaldi, the main course of Racalmuto, which thanks to a careful restoration has become a prestigious building distinguished by elegance and grandeur. Below is a stylized photo of the Regalpetra Hotel. Come to Find Us: Discover Racalmuto, alleyways, places to visit, monuments and people you will find in the streets, bars or restaurants, you will not regret it. The best accommodation in Racalmuto, looking for a hotel near Agrigento, is undoubtedly the Regalpetra Hotel. It is located on the main street of the village, just steps from the theater, the Fondazione, the Chiaramontano Castle and the weekly market. Each room is named after one of Sciascia's works or the characters he has told. It has a nice terrace, offers a good breakfast and several amenities.
Chateauneuf-sur-Loire Hotels | Places to Stay in Chateauneuf-sur-Loire
Discover the best hotels in Chateauneuf-sur-Loire, Loiret, Centre-Val de Loire including Hotel du Parc, Hotel La Capitainerie, La Vigne Vierge, L'Aventure, Chambres La Marechalerie. 5 Place Aristide Briand, 45110 Chateauneuf-sur-Loire France. Excellent. 48%. Good. 40%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 2%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 92 reviews. Everyone needs...
10 hotels in Janov nad Nisou: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Janov nad Nisou, Liberec Region, Bohemia including Hotel Kralovka, Penzion-Restaurant Na Rozcesti, Penzion Apartman Janov, Penzion Lazy Daisy, Apartmany Doma, Guesthouse Heidi, Hotel U Zeleneho Stromu, Pension pod vlekem, Penzion Haji, Chata Tereza. 1. Hotel Kralovka. Janov Nad Nisou 1160, Janov nad Nisou 46811 Czech...
Siderno Hotels | Places to Stay in Siderno
Discover the best hotels in Siderno, Province of Reggio Calabria, Calabria including Grand Hotel President, Ierre B&B Il Piacere Dell Accoglienza, Petit Gourmet, Bed and Breakfast Le Rose, Hotel Casa del Gourmet. 1. Grand Hotel President. S.s. 106, 89048 Siderno Italy. Excellent. 49%. Good. 29%. Satisfactory. 12%. Poor. 7%. Terrible.
5 hotels in Weimar (Lahn): Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Weimar (Lahn), Hesse including Hotel Bellevue, Scharfer Kessel, Gastezimmer Popp, Ferienwohnung Zu Weimar, Hotel Bellevue. Things to do in Weimar (Lahn) 1. Hotel Bellevue. Hauptstr. 30, 35096, Weimar (Lahn), Hesse Germany. Excellent. 30%. Good. 32%. Satisfactory. 24%. Poor. 11%. Terrible. 3%. Overall Ratings. 4 based...
Cerretto Langhe Hotels | Places to Stay in Cerretto Langhe
Discover the best hotels in Cerretto Langhe, Province of Cuneo, Piedmont including Trattoria Del Bivio, Casa di Langa, Dimora Storico Romantica Il Sole E La Luna, Cascina Filipot, Casa di Langa. 1. Trattoria Del Bivio. Via Cavallotti 9, 12050 Cerretto Langhe Italy. Excellent. 69%. Good. 20%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor. 2%
Naila Hotels | Places to Stay in Naila
Gruener Baum Hotel & Gasthof is an excellent choice for travelers visiting Naila, offering a budget friendly environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay. Guests have access to room service while staying at Gruener Baum Hotel & Gasthof. In addition, Gruener Baum Hotel & Gasthof offers an on-site restaurant, which will help make your Naila trip additionally gratifying. Travelers looking for Greek restaurants can head to Restaurant Korfu. Enjoy your stay in Naila!
The 10 best hotels in Las Gaviotas, Argentina
Discover the best hotels in Las Gaviotas, Villa Gesell, Province of Buenos Aires, Central Argentina including Farnese Apart & Spa, Oasis Apart Hotel, Altaplaya, Apart Hotel Aguamansa, Apart Paradiso, El Remanso del Bosque Apart Hotel, Solar Pampa, Terra Magna, Cabanas Rancho Aparte, Posta Cangrejo Apart. 1. Farnese Apart & Spa.
Borgo San Dalmazzo Hotels | Places to Stay in Borgo San Dalmazzo
Discover the best hotels in Borgo San Dalmazzo, Province of Cuneo, Piedmont including Hotel Le Lanterne, Beautiful View - Centre Ville, Giravento, B&B Madama Granet, Il Melograno B&B, La Piazzetta del Borgo, Bbvillarina, Soledelmattino, B&B Skyline, B&B L'albero e le Stelle. 1. Hotel Le Lanterne. Frazione Beguda 127, 12011 Borgo...
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Cavareno, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige
Discover the best hotels in Cavareno, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Hotel Rosa Resort, Piccolo Hotel Bruno, Hotel Ristorante Pizzeria la Trifora, Royal Hotel Paolino, Hotel Rosa Resort. 1. Hotel Rosa Resort. Via de Zinis 31, 38011 Cavareno Italy. Excellent. 54%. Good. 35%. Satisfactory. 7%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 1%
The 6 best hotels in Cabo de Gata, Spain
Discover the best hotels in Cabo de Gata, Almeria, Province of Almeria, Andalucia including Hotel Blanca Brisa Cabo de Gata, Hotel Las Salinas, Albergue de San Jose, Hostal Las Dunas, Be Free El Cabo B&B, Hotel Las Salinas. 1. Hotel Blanca Brisa Cabo de Gata. Calle de la Isla Santa...
