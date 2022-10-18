It is not that easy to find this B&B, as the address is somehow confusing. Still, the town is quite small,so the search will have an end. The structure is owned by an English lady and his son. And the English style is undoubtetly present in the overall decor of both the common spaces and rooms. Good overall standing, and a nice, but not that rich brteakfast buffet. However, for the price paid, we would have expected some thing more.

