Situated on the right bank of the Danube, in the very heart of Petrovaradin Fortress, Hotel Leopold I offers luxurious accommodation in a Renaissance building with views on the Danube and Novi Sad. Every room at Hotel Leopold I has been magnificently decorated and appointed with seating areas, air conditioning and panoramic views. All rooms provide free wired internet access. Hotel Leopold I features several bars and restaurants on site, including a restaurant serving Serbian food and a terrace restaurant overlooking the Danube and Novi Sad. Free Wi-Fi is available in public areas. The hotel is just 200 metres from the Varadin Bridge. On the left bank, Republic Square and the Orthodox Cathedral of Saint George can be reached within a 15-minute walk.

