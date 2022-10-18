Good photos, poor representation. We were obviously given staff quarters as a curtained cupboard and drawer contained personal effects of a previous occupant. No visible manager and poor service. Poor breakfast. Hot water left in vacuum containers for tea and coffee, small amount of fruit offered although it was asked for by several guests staying. The evening meal served was the strangest we have ever eaten in all our travels in Italy, however the pasta course was good but not the cold breaded chicken on a bed of heavily oiled cold vegetables followed by a plate of unprepared fruits. The whole place needs refurbishment and an attentive manager. Good points were the linen and the room was clean. We would not recommend this place or return.

2 DAYS AGO