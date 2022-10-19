ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast food chains in every state. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area home prices continue decline

San Jose, CA - A staple of the Bay Area’s economic strength is faltering as the median home price in the region and across California has dropped. South Bay realtor, Renee Ross, has been trying to sell a small, 865 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath home for nearly a month. Despite its Willow Glen address, there haven’t been any takers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come

The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
VENTURA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
bravotv.com

Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M

Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

