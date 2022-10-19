Read full article on original website
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
High interest rates slump home sales, prices in LA metro area
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. The month-to-month drop represented...
CNBC
Multigenerational Hispanic households are under pressure as rates surge and homes remain costly
The housing market has become especially tough for multigenerational households for two reasons. The first is that home prices, even as they are starting to cool, have jumped sharply in the past year. Second, there were 59.7 million U.S. residents living with multiple generations under the same roof in March...
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast food chains in every state. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area home prices continue decline
San Jose, CA - A staple of the Bay Area’s economic strength is faltering as the median home price in the region and across California has dropped. South Bay realtor, Renee Ross, has been trying to sell a small, 865 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath home for nearly a month. Despite its Willow Glen address, there haven’t been any takers.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come
The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
As Baby Boomers Retire, The Water Workforce Faces Its Own Drought
With cities aiming to recycle more water amid drought, a waning workforce presents a challenge.
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
bravotv.com
Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M
Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
