ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenal, CA

Avenal Police plan community block party to celebrate national first responders day

By Makenzie Rankin mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com
Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Joint effort to build desal facility could help fight drought | John Lindt

Facing a dry future, Westlands and westside towns like Avenal need each other. Small western Fresno and Kings County towns like Coalinga, Huron and Avenal are in the same boat as Westlands Water District. They have no potable local water supply but depend on imports from Northern California. All are...
AVENAL, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings Animal Services hosts 'Howl-o-ween SPOOKY Spooktacular'

Local dogs will be boo-arking this Halloween. Kings County Animal Services will host its second annual Howl-o-ween SPOOKY Spooktacular from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the shelter located at 10909 Bonneyview Lane in Hanford. The spooky event will be free to attend and there will be...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Wasco City Council approves a ‘start-up’ police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a “start-up” police department at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. The city council approved of a team consisting of a police chief, a lieutenant and a records administrator. It also approved nearly $600,000 to fund those three positions along […]
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy