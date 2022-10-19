Avenal Police plan community block party to celebrate national first responders day

Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Police to install stationary license plate reader cameras over next 2 years
The Hanford Police Department will be initiating the use of license plate-reading cameras over the next two years, following a decision by the City Council this week. Police Chief Parker Sever told the Council about the capabilities of the 25 cameras his department hopes to acquire and how they are intended to be used.
Hanford Sentinel
Joint effort to build desal facility could help fight drought | John Lindt
Facing a dry future, Westlands and westside towns like Avenal need each other. Small western Fresno and Kings County towns like Coalinga, Huron and Avenal are in the same boat as Westlands Water District. They have no potable local water supply but depend on imports from Northern California. All are...
Vigil held in Reedley for domestic violence awareness
Dozens gathered in the City of Reedley to not only pray for victims and communities impacted by domestic violence, but to pray for guidance to stop the cycle of abuse.
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings Animal Services hosts 'Howl-o-ween SPOOKY Spooktacular'
Local dogs will be boo-arking this Halloween. Kings County Animal Services will host its second annual Howl-o-ween SPOOKY Spooktacular from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the shelter located at 10909 Bonneyview Lane in Hanford. The spooky event will be free to attend and there will be...
Hanford Sentinel
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal […]
Man steals over $1,500 worth of beer from Fresno company, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues. Surveillance photos provided by police show a man […]
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
63-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Visalia remembered as loving grandmother
Police say Yolanda Ruiz was hit by 22-year-old Adreanna Watters, who was driving South on Mooney Blvd just before 9 Wednesday night.
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s Zoo is planning an aquarium. Here’s an early peek at the plans.
Fresno has a complicated relationship with aquariums. Hopes for the construction of Aquarius Aquarium, first pitched in 2000 near Herndon Ave. and Highway 99, have remained high and a frequent source of interest from locals. But, as The Sun reported exclusively last month, a different aquarium – led by the...
Police investigating shooting in West Central Fresno
The shooting happened at Clinton and Weber in a dirt field behind the W.S.S Shoe Store just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Wasco City Council approves a ‘start-up’ police department
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a “start-up” police department at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. The city council approved of a team consisting of a police chief, a lieutenant and a records administrator. It also approved nearly $600,000 to fund those three positions along […]
Police arrest, identify suspect accused of central Fresno shooting after family argument
It happened after midnight Wednesday inside a home on Harvey and Bond Avenues. Police say it began with an argument among family members.
KMPH.com
Man on bicycle dies after he was hit by truck in Fresno Thursday morning
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bullard Ave. is closed between Cedar and Chestnut Avenues near Fresno State after a man on a bike was hit by a truck Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the victim was a...
Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
