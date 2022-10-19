ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.

The Centennial High School soccer team will have a game with Spring Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Centennial High School
Spring Valley High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Las Vegas High School soccer team will have a game with Chaparral High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Las Vegas High School
Chaparral High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Durango High School soccer team will have a game with Eldorado High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Durango High School
Eldorado High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sunrise Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Western High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Sunrise Mountain High School
Western High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

First of eight refurbished neon signs makes debut on Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new neon sign is now on display as one of eight refurbished signs to be placed on the world-famous boulevard. The Par-A-Dice Motel sign was placed just north of Oakey Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard. The sign was originally located at 2217 Fremont St., for a motel that opened its doors in 1953.
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.

Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Space Station passes over Las Vegas

Viewing Las Vegas from the air is always a pleasure, viewing it from space is out of this world. Shortly before noon on Friday, the International Space Station passed over the Las Vegas Valley at an altitude of around 250 miles above the earth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now

For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down

Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy