Las Vegas, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.
The Centennial High School soccer team will have a game with Spring Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
Centennial High School
Spring Valley High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Las Vegas High School soccer team will have a game with Chaparral High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
Las Vegas High School
Chaparral High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Durango High School soccer team will have a game with Eldorado High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
Durango High School
Eldorado High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Sunrise Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Western High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
Sunrise Mountain High School
Western High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
