Lincoln City, OR

Lincoln City, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Gervais High School soccer team will have a game with Taft 7-12 School on October 19, 2022, 16:15:00.

Gervais High School
Taft 7-12 School
October 19, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Tillamook, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Scappoose High School soccer team will have a game with Tillamook High School on October 20, 2022, 16:15:00.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Woodburn, October 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The South Albany High School soccer team will have a game with Woodburn High School on October 20, 2022, 18:00:00.
WOODBURN, OR
The Associated Press

US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
The Oregonian

Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful

Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
MANZANITA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested

KENNWICK – Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting between two vehicles on State Route 397 near Third Avenue that resulted in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. During their investigation, detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified...
