Janet H. Suetsugu (1933 - 2022)
Janet H. Suetsugu, 89, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Box Butte General Hospital. Memorial services will be held at a later date. She was born on April 8, 1933 in Waimanalo, Hawaii to Masaki and Fujie Yamashita. She was united in marriage to Harvey Y. Suetsugu on August 25, 1956.
Austin Dean Rahmig (2005 - 2022)
Austin Dean Rahmig, 17 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. His funeral service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Gering United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Gering. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23 from 2-6 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Western Nebraska Shooting Sports or Gering FFA. A memorial fund has been established at Platte Valley Bank. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Dorothy Wickersham (1928 - 2022)
Memorial Services for Dorothy Wickersham, 94 of Harrison, Nebraska will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Church of Nativity in Harrison, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Montrose Cemetery. Vigil will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Church of Nativity in Harrison,...
Michael X. Kosmicki (1940 - 2022)
Michael X. Kosmicki, 81, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. He was born in Loup City, Nebraska on November 22, 1940 to Frank and Cashmere Kosmicki. He graduated 1959 from St. Agnes Academy. Mike then served in the U.S. Army Oct. 1960-1962 in the 18th Airborne Corp.
Groundbreaking ceremony takes place at 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The final construction phase takes place at 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff. The Bricks for the Bluffs 18th Street fundraiser will help with the completion of this project. Bricks can be purchased on the City of Scottsbluff website. Bricks can be purchased as a 4X8 size...
Gering woman facing felony drug charge, husband convicted of misdemeanor assault
GERING, Neb. – A Nebraska Panhandle man has been convicted of third-degree domestic assault, and his wife faces a felony drug charge after a Tuesday incident in Gering. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to Plains Drive in Gering in response to a reported physical disturbance. 48-year-old...
More details released on New Alliance Bean fire
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at New Alliance Bean and Grain early Thursday morning on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385. The Alliance Fire Department responded with several tanker trucks and a ladder truck. Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schrum said the fire...
Vehicle accident closes portion of Highway 92 in Scotts Bluff County
MELBETA - A portion of Highway 92 in the Nebraska Panhandle was closed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday night due to an injury accident involving a pickup and farm equipment. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the crash, which included a westbound GMC Sierra rear-ending a swather, happened at mile marker 36 between McGrew and Melbeta in Scotts Bluff County.
Cheyenne County sheriff's office investigates two-vehicle injury accident
POTTER - A driver failing to stop his vehicle at a stop sign is being blamed for an injury accident in rural Cheyenne County Thursday. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Troy Sutton, 49, of Sidney, did not come to a complete stop in the semi-tractor-trailer he was driving when turning north onto Country Road 83 from County Road 40 north of Potter.
