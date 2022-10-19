Read full article on original website
WDTV
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown native Huey Mack has released a song that features country music superstar Brad Paisley. Huey, 30, entered the music scene in 2013 with a number 8 on the Billboard Rap Chart. Huey attended WVU for two years while developing his passion for music into a...
WDTV
Morgantown High School Band celebrates 100 years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It had been 100 years since Morgantown High School started its first band. Alumni were invited to this year’s Homecoming game to play with the current band for a special celebration after the game. Mike Roberts was a 1959 Morgantown High School band alum. Roberts...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning your showerhead
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning your showerhead. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 is in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Stonewall Coffee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Spotlight on Business is Stonewall Coffee. “We really wanted to do something as a family and so God just opened up the opportunity for us to have a coffeehouse right in downtown Clarksburg,” said Kevin Zakariasen, Co-owner of Stonewall Coffee. Kevin and...
WDTV
Home for the Holiday Craft Show held in Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home for the Holiday Craft Show was at Mylan Park Pavilion today, Oct. 21st and will go through Oct. 22nd. They had over 200 vendors at the event from all over West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Vendors at the event had homemade crafts, florals, candles, clothing, and more.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Michael Spatafore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Spatafore, President of the Clarksburg History Museum, joined First at 4. He talked about the Clarksburg History Museum’s partnership with the Robinson Grand for an upcoming event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
morgantownmag.com
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Alexanders
Two Old Country families formed an entrepreneurial clan when they united in 1940s Morgantown. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
WDTV
5 Sports’ Sit Down: Bridgeport Student Section
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport student section leaders Avery Sprouse and Brennan Cropp join this week’s 5 Sports Sit Down. They describe the Indians’ student section as energetic and a nod to what the Bridgeport community represents, “I think it just shows that we all as a community love each other and will always be here, and really there’s no community around like it,” said Cropp.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
WDTV
A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - One family in Bruceton Mills got into the Halloween spirit with 231 inflatable decorations. For years, Dina Stiles and her daughter Jennifer Louden set up Halloween inflatables for trick-or-treating at a campground. Then last year, they brought the inflatables to their front yards for more...
WDTV
Stella Marie Mundell
Stella Marie Mundell, 94, went home to be with her Lord and savior and the love of her life who preceded her in death Wateman Mundell on October 18th, 2022. Stella was born December 10th, 1927, in Belington, West Virginia. Stella is survived by her loving children, Roger Mundell with...
WDTV
Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr. receive Big 12 honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers received Big 12 honors for their performance against Baylor on Thursday night. Casey Legg has been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Six games in and he has yet to miss a field goal, 10-of-10 for the Charleston native this season. Arguably the most important field goal of the year for Legg came against the bears, a 23-yarder for the Mountaineer with 33 seconds to go, that one sealed the deal on West Virginia’s 43-40 victory over reigning Big 12 Champs Baylor.
Meadowbrook Mall JOANN Fabric and Crafts is closing
The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
’80s themed, family-friendly arcade opens in Fairmont
If you're looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont.
WDTV
Bridgeport kicks off Homecoming weekend activities
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School kicked off homecoming weekend with its annual parade. While homecoming was typically a high school event students from elementary and middle school were involved as well. Various clubs, classes, and sports decorated floats and threw candy along the way. The theme of this...
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
