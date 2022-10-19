PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO