Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94
Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]
Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
Garth Brooks Honors Keith Whitley, Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony
Garth Brooks has been advocating for Keith Whitley's membership into the Country Music Hall of Fame for years, so it was fitting that he did the honors during the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday night (Oct. 16) in Nashville. After a moving acoustic performance of "Don't Close Your Eyes," Brooks spoke...
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Died From Accidental Drug Overdose
Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity." Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.
Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers
CMT will honor the most successful artists of 2022 during their Artists of the Year event on Friday (Oct. 14). In addition to the heavy hitters of the past year, the network will also hand out its Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards. Carly Pearce,...
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Carrie Underwood Spoofs ‘Full House’ Intro for Meet the Band Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood spoofed the very spoofable introduction to the TV show Full House, and at least one of the show's stars loved it. The singer's new TikTok video finds her and her band adding just the right amount of cute to surprise moments in front of a camera. Longtime fans...
Dustin Lynch Found the Cutest Duet Partner for Live ‘Party Mode’ Performance [Watch]
Dustin Lynch welcomed an adorable guest to the stage recently for a fun duet. A young girl — who can't be older than 8 — joined the country singer onstage to sing his song "Party Mode." "Doin' that thing I do / Runnin from the truth / And...
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Carrie Underwood’s Son Knows She’s Not Like Most Mommies
Carrie Underwood is leaving her husband and two sons at home for most of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Her oldest boy Isiah is in school now, so if he traveled with her, he'd miss a lot at home. Talking to Today, the singer says Isaiah now understands that what...
Thomas Rhett Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Songs on New EP, ‘Merry Christmas, Y’all’
Thomas Rhett is welcoming the start of the Christmas season early with his new holiday project, Merry Christmas, Y'all, which he released Friday (Oct. 21). On the EP, which Dan Huff produced, Rhett covers four classic Christmas tunes: "Winter Wonderland," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Rhett keeps the tunes mostly traditional, with big band sounds including horns, pianos and sweeping string sections. The tracks do feature some country flair, however, with acoustic guitar and other country elements in the mix.
Luke Combs Shows a Different Side of Heartbreak in ‘Going, Going, Gone’ [Listen]
If there's been a common complaint about Luke Combs' stalwart — and so far no-fail output to country radio — it's that the songs might get a little repetitive. "Hurricane," "She Got the Best of Me" and "One Number Away" were moody, early-career earworms; "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Cold as You" proved Combs' abilities as a marquee entertainer; even ballads like "Better Together," "Forever After All" and "Beautiful Crazy" all fit into a pattern of smitten, romantic songs about a love destined to last a lifetime.
Will Miranda Lambert Head Up the Week’s Top Country Music Videos?
Miranda Lambert has released a killer new video for her new song, "Strange." Will she reach the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the top country music videos?. Lambert is up against really tough competition. Stephanie Quayle, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Hunter Hayes, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Elle King, Scotty McCreery and Justin Moore and Priscilla Block all have new clips looking for votes this week.
Taste of Country
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0