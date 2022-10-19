ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94

Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]

Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Died From Accidental Drug Overdose

Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity." Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Thomas Rhett Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Songs on New EP, ‘Merry Christmas, Y’all’

Thomas Rhett is welcoming the start of the Christmas season early with his new holiday project, Merry Christmas, Y'all, which he released Friday (Oct. 21). On the EP, which Dan Huff produced, Rhett covers four classic Christmas tunes: "Winter Wonderland," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Rhett keeps the tunes mostly traditional, with big band sounds including horns, pianos and sweeping string sections. The tracks do feature some country flair, however, with acoustic guitar and other country elements in the mix.
Luke Combs Shows a Different Side of Heartbreak in ‘Going, Going, Gone’ [Listen]

If there's been a common complaint about Luke Combs' stalwart — and so far no-fail output to country radio — it's that the songs might get a little repetitive. "Hurricane," "She Got the Best of Me" and "One Number Away" were moody, early-career earworms; "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Cold as You" proved Combs' abilities as a marquee entertainer; even ballads like "Better Together," "Forever After All" and "Beautiful Crazy" all fit into a pattern of smitten, romantic songs about a love destined to last a lifetime.
Will Miranda Lambert Head Up the Week’s Top Country Music Videos?

Miranda Lambert has released a killer new video for her new song, "Strange." Will she reach the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the top country music videos?. Lambert is up against really tough competition. Stephanie Quayle, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Hunter Hayes, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Elle King, Scotty McCreery and Justin Moore and Priscilla Block all have new clips looking for votes this week.
