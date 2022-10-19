Read full article on original website
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo Announces It’s 2022 Lineup, Special Guests
Chattanooga Fashion Expo is a four day fashion extravaganza in its second year whose purpose is to showcase, educate, and mentor emerging and established creatives toward a professional career in fashion design. Their runways present the work of fashion artists from the southeast and beyond, rarely seen in museums or...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival
Lets face it, us Tennesseans are as proud of our BBQ as we are of our football team. (GO VOLS!) Here in the south BBQ is serious business. Our journey to the best BBQ all started with a small smoker and a desire to create the best Tennessee BBQ in the Southeast.
WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
lafamilytravel.com
Moon River Festival: Must-Knows About This Family-Friendly Event
Picture kids running across grassy fields, spinning to music, and squealing in spray fountains. A picnic at the park? Nope. It’s the family-friendly Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a parent, I love outdoor music festivals as a way to see my favorite bands and share them...
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Upperman High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
mymix1041.com
Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn
We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
Lenoir City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lenoir City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Lenoir City High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
newstalk941.com
838 Acres Added To Fall Creek Falls State Park
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Thursday that Fall Creek Falls will expand by some 838 acres. The land acquisition is the result of the combined efforts of TennGreen Land Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee, and The Conservation Fund. Fall Creek Falls is already one of the...
chattanoogacw.com
'Bleeding orange:' Chattanooga Vols fan tears ACL while celebrating Alabama's defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just like Vols fans everywhere else, a Tennessee Vols fan in Chattanooga had a day he'll never forget on Saturday. But that day didn't just leave Matt Wheeler with happy memories. He also now has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. See why...
10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
Sweetwater, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sweetwater, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tellico Plains High School football team will have a game with Sweetwater High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
wvlt.tv
Between Freeze Warnings, a few flurries fly with a cold wind for all
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s high is 20 degrees below average, sandwiched between Freeze Warnings! Today is the coldest one, with a few flurries flying in the higher elevations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Group For Sought After Volunteer State Athlete
Chattanooga class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter released his top 12 Thursday afternoon including Tennessee in the top group. Clemson, Jackson State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State joined the Vols in Carter’s top 12. Carter ranks as the No. 252...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
