ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYC

NYC Storefronts, Edward Hopper at The Whitney, The History of the Morgenthaus

When New York City effectively shut down in March 2020, artist Joel Holland began sketching the storefronts in his neighborhood as a homage to beloved small businesses. As the lockdown continued, he moved beyond his neighborhood and began posting on Instagram. His new book, NYC Storefronts: Illustrations of the Big Apple's Best-Loved Spots, contains 225 sketches of storefronts, from bodegas to bars. He joins along with David Dodge, the book's writer, and we take your calls for your most beloved small businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

NYC Storefronts

When New York City effectively shut down in March 2020, artist Joel Holland began sketching the storefronts in his neighborhood as a homage to beloved small businesses. As the lockdown continued, he moved beyond his neighborhood and began posting on Instagram. His new book, NYC Storefronts: Illustrations of the Big Apple's Best-Loved Spots, contains 225 sketches of storefronts, from bodegas to bars. He joins along with David Dodge, the book's writer, and we take your calls for your most beloved small businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

Edward Hopper's 'New York' at The Whitney

For almost six decades, New York City was artist Edward Hopper's muse. He lived in the city in a time of immense change, from 1908 to 1967. As skyscrapers shot to the sky, Hopper sketched and painted various people, scenes, and blocks around the city. Now, a new exhibition at The Whitney, Edward Hopper’s New York, displays much of the work Hopper made during this time in his life. Curator Kim Conaty is with us to preview the show, which is on view until March 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy