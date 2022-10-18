For almost six decades, New York City was artist Edward Hopper's muse. He lived in the city in a time of immense change, from 1908 to 1967. As skyscrapers shot to the sky, Hopper sketched and painted various people, scenes, and blocks around the city. Now, a new exhibition at The Whitney, Edward Hopper’s New York, displays much of the work Hopper made during this time in his life. Curator Kim Conaty is with us to preview the show, which is on view until March 5.

