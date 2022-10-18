Austin Dean Rahmig, 17 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. His funeral service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Gering United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Gering. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23 from 2-6 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Western Nebraska Shooting Sports or Gering FFA. A memorial fund has been established at Platte Valley Bank. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

GERING, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO