Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98

ATLANTA — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved...
