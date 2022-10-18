Read full article on original website
Related
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
aeroroutes.com
Plus Ultra NW22 Tenerife – Caracas Aircraft Changes – 21OCT22
Spanish carrier Plus Ultra in this past week’s schedule update adjusted planned operational aircraft for Tenerife North – Caracas route, scheduled to resume on 26NOV22. Upon service resumption, the airline will mainly operate Airbus A330 aircraft on this route, instead of A340, except following dates (Tenerife departure, Caracas departs on previous day): 18DEC22, 15JAN23, 22JAN23.
aeroroutes.com
Air India Tentatively Plans Copenhagen Resumption in Feb 2023
Air India in recent schedule update filed tentative schedule for Delhi – Copenhagen route, as the airline intends to resume service on 02FEB23 at earliest, although further adjustment remains likely. The Star Alliance carrier intends to operate 3 weekly flights, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. AI157 DEL1330 – 1745CPH 788...
aeroroutes.com
Malaysia Airlines Increases Melbourne Service Dec 2022 – Feb 2023
Malaysia Airlines between December 2022 and February 2023 schedules extra flights on Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne route, with overall service increasing from 14 to 16 weekly. Additional service is scheduled with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, operating from 08DEC22 to 03FEB23, KUL departure. MH129 KUL0920 – 2015MEL 333 D. MH149...
aeroroutes.com
Qantas Closes Perth – Jakarta / Johannesburg Bookings From Nov 2022
Qantas recently filed service changes in the GDS, as the oneWorld carrier closed reservation for planned Perth – Jakarta and Perth – Johannesburg route. Previously scheduled to resume in November 2022, both service are not available for reservation, including Northern summer 2023 season, on/after 25MAR23. Previously filed schedule...
aeroroutes.com
WestJet Resumes Calgary – Terrace Service From Dec 2022
WestJet this week announced planned service resumption on Calgary – Terrace route, previously served until February 2019. From 01DEC22, the airline will once again operate Dash 8-Q400 (WestJet Encore) aircraft on this route, scheduled 4 times weekly. WS3433 YYC0940 – 1110YXT DH4 123. WS3435 YYC1535 – 1705YXT DH4...
aeroroutes.com
Transair Senegal Adds Bamako / Libreville Flights From Nov 2022
Transair Senegal from November 2022 is introducing new Dakar – Bamako – Libreville routing, scheduled with Boeing 737-500 aircraft. The airline will operate this route twice weekly, effective 11NOV22. R23053 DSS0900 – 1050BKO1120 – 1450LBV 735 15. R23054 LBV1550 – 1920BKO1950 – 2020DSS 735 15...
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings Discover Closes April 2023 Munich – Male Bookings
Lufthansa recently filed inventory changes to Eurowings Discover’s Munich – Male route. Previously reported, Eurowings Discover has removed planned service for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Although timetable listing displays 2 weekly flights between 26MAR23 and 30APR23 (MUC departure), reservation is not available. 4Y156/LH4296 MUC1910 – 0800+1MLE 333 37...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Extends St. Maarten Service Increase to early-May 2023
Air France in recent schedule update extended Paris CDG – St. Maarten service increase into Northern summer 2023 season. Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly, scheduled from 05JAN23, is now extended to 08MAY23, instead of 25MAR23. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route. AF498 CDG1030 – 1335SXM 332 D...
aeroroutes.com
United Restores Guam – Yap Frequencies From late-Dec 2022
United Airlines from late-December 2022 intends to restore additional service on Guam – Yap route, currently served by Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 20DEC22, the airline will be operating 1 weekly flight, instead of current every 2 weeks. Coinciding with partial service restoration, operational schedule will shift 1 hour earlier for Guam departure.
Comments / 0