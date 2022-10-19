Read full article on original website
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
NBC Sports
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Game 4 is...
Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him
This would be a crazy offseason move.
The money is there for the Cardinals to improve the team. Will they follow through?
Their financial ability to make significant additions should not be in doubt. Now, as ever, it comes down to wherewithal.
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Report: White Sox will interview Ozzie Guillen next week for managerial opening
The White Sox will interview former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen next week for their managerial opening, NBC Sports Chicago reported Friday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS
Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Yardbarker
A Cringeworthy Padres Fan Video Is Going Viral
Fans of the San Diego Padres may have already put a curse on their team as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies by a final of 2-0. Prior to Game 1 at Petco Park, a group of men dressed head to toe in Padres gear put together a little song for their team, proclaiming that the Phillies had no chance to beat them in the NLCS, as each stanza of the “song” ended with a “That’s what’s in.”
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Juan Soto Issued a Warning Shot. The Phillies Better Beware.
He hasn’t quite found his groove with the Padres. That’s about to change.
ng-sportingnews.com
Yankees' Aaron Boone blames Houston's open roof for denying Aaron Judge HR: 'I think that's a homer all the time'
The Yankees fell 3-2 to the Astros Thursday, continuing their struggles against the No. 1 team in the American League. It dropped them to 2-0 in the series heading back to the friendly confines of New York. No one will be happier to be home than manager Aaron Boone, who...
NBC Sports
Phillies take Game 3 behind Schwarber, Segura and lots of clutch bullpen work
The Phillies spent $79 million to bring Kyle Schwarber to Philadelphia because they believed his power bat would play well in their lineup and his postseason experience would be a compass in a clubhouse that needed help finding its way to October. With 45,279 towel-waving crazies rocking Citizens Bank Park,...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire
The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
Bob Costas addresses accusations of bias during Yankees-Guardians AL Division Series
Bob Costas went on a Cleveland radio show to break down the Yankees-Guardians series and the criticism he received for showing bias.
As White Sox manager search continues, Rangers hire Bochy
One of the first dominos has fallen in baseball’s managerial hiring season. The Rangers announced Friday they're hiring former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as their next manager. Bochy agreed to a three-year deal, according to a team release. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion while managing the Giants, was...
MLB Playoffs: New York Yankees May Have Won the Harrison Bader Trade
After initially being panned by critics for months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman's decision to trade pitcher Jordan Montgomery for centerfielder Harrison Bader isn't looking bad at all. Bader leads the Yankees in home runs, OPS, batting average and slugging percentage through six postseason games in 2022.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Regret World Series Guarantee
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't think his World Series guarantee cost his team in the postseason, but he doesn't plan to repeat it next year.
