Austin Dean Rahmig (2005 - 2022)
Austin Dean Rahmig, 17 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. His funeral service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Gering United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Gering. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23 from 2-6 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Western Nebraska Shooting Sports or Gering FFA. A memorial fund has been established at Platte Valley Bank. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Janet H. Suetsugu (1933 - 2022)
Janet H. Suetsugu, 89, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Box Butte General Hospital. Memorial services will be held at a later date. She was born on April 8, 1933 in Waimanalo, Hawaii to Masaki and Fujie Yamashita. She was united in marriage to Harvey Y. Suetsugu on August 25, 1956.
Michael X. Kosmicki (1940 - 2022)
Michael X. Kosmicki, 81, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. He was born in Loup City, Nebraska on November 22, 1940 to Frank and Cashmere Kosmicki. He graduated 1959 from St. Agnes Academy. Mike then served in the U.S. Army Oct. 1960-1962 in the 18th Airborne Corp.
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
Gering woman facing felony drug charge, husband convicted of misdemeanor assault
GERING, Neb. – A Nebraska Panhandle man has been convicted of third-degree domestic assault, and his wife faces a felony drug charge after a Tuesday incident in Gering. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to Plains Drive in Gering in response to a reported physical disturbance. 48-year-old...
Vehicle accident closes portion of Highway 92 in Scotts Bluff County
MELBETA - A portion of Highway 92 in the Nebraska Panhandle was closed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday night due to an injury accident involving a pickup and farm equipment. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the crash, which included a westbound GMC Sierra rear-ending a swather, happened at mile marker 36 between McGrew and Melbeta in Scotts Bluff County.
NSP: Two men arrested for multiple drug charges after near collision
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Authorities in the panhandle arrested two men for drug charges. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Jecola Presley of Nebraska and Conan Whitfield of Oklahoma were both identified by their licenses. On Monday morning, NSP said that a trooper was heading south on Ft. Sidney Road...
Cheyenne County sheriff's office investigates two-vehicle injury accident
POTTER - A driver failing to stop his vehicle at a stop sign is being blamed for an injury accident in rural Cheyenne County Thursday. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Troy Sutton, 49, of Sidney, did not come to a complete stop in the semi-tractor-trailer he was driving when turning north onto Country Road 83 from County Road 40 north of Potter.
