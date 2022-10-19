ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win

Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friday night in Philly: 'Electric crowd' shows up for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – It's another Friday night in Philly at Citizens Bank Park for fans who shuffled into the parking lot hours leading up to the big game. It's the third of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the San Diego Padres. "The vibe's electric, the vibes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy