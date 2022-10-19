Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper
It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed. And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting Family Trick or Treating Event on Halloween
It's that time of the year that everybody wants to be a part of the fun. Halloween in Casper will feature a multitude of events taking place throughout the day and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is providing yet another chance for little ghosties and goblins to get their candy fix.
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Is This Thursday at Occasions by Cory
It's that time again! The monthly "Mix and Mingle Singles Event" is back for month number four at a new location. This month's event will be at a new location, Occasions by Cory, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th, 2022. The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim...
All Five Casper Fire Stations Prepped for Trick-or-Treaters
You can add the fire stations to your trick-or-treat route because all five will be ready. Between 5 and 8 PM candy enthusiasts can head over to one of their locations to get the goods:. 200 W. First St. 3900 S. Coffman. 2140 E. 12th St. 555 Landmark Dr. 185...
David Street Station Will Not Have Ice Skating Rink This Winter
The David Street Station has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be able to offer an ice rink to the community this winter season. That's according to a lengthy message on the David Street Station Facebook page. "We’ve hit a bump in the road that will make...
We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both
It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
Any Way You WON IT: Win Tickets to Journey & Toto in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Separate Ways" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again
It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show
Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue
One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
oilcity.news
Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday
Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November
One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum
It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
‘Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic’ Event This Saturday in Casper
Coming up tomorrow (Saturday, October 22nd, 2022), the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is hosting a "Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic" at the fairgrounds (Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo). They are also offering an interesting incentive: a free gift card to the first 100 vehicles. The official Casper-Natrona County...
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
Sunny Days with Leaves and Nighttime Temps Dropping
According to the National Weather Service, the first half of this week is forecast to have sunny skies with a light breeze. The highs are ~70 degrees with lows just above freezing. Excel Spooktacular Family Dance & Pumpkin Patch. Fall Colors at the Rotary Park in Casper.
Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance
Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
PHOTOS: Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection
There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon. Photos from the accident reveal that a Casper Police patrol car was involved in the wreck, with damage so bad that it deployed the CPD patrol car's airbags. Another vehicle was also damaged, with...
Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award
Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
107.9 Jack FM
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://jackfmcasper.com
Comments / 0