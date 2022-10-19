ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 Jack FM

We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both

It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Any Way You WON IT: Win Tickets to Journey & Toto in Casper April 11th, 2023

The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023

The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Separate Ways" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again

It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show

Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue

One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday

Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum

It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Sunny Days with Leaves and Nighttime Temps Dropping

According to the National Weather Service, the first half of this week is forecast to have sunny skies with a light breeze. The highs are ~70 degrees with lows just above freezing. Excel Spooktacular Family Dance & Pumpkin Patch. Fall Colors at the Rotary Park in Casper.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance

Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award

Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy