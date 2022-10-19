The cold air is behind us for now and rapid warming is expected entering the weekend. A full on pattern change could bring temperatures to nearly 80-degrees. It’s a HISTORIC dry spell in its fourth week. This is the THE DRIEST on record since September 25th with lass than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Many locations (30% of the state) have once again returned to MODERATE DROUGHT status per today’s report from The Drought Center. Most of the fall rainfall came in the opening two weeks of September. Autumn 2022 has now moved to among the driest on record, with October 2022 ranked third driest to-date and the driest since 2005.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO