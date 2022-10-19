ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

Two people have been shot on Indianapolis' east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Zionsville man, BBB warn consumers against puppy scams

A Zionsville man says he lost a thousand bucks for a puppy that never arrived. The Local Better Business Bureau said this is not a new problem.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Lebanon student arrested for “joke” threat made against Western Boone Schools

Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 20, 2022

Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24. Person critically injured in east side shooting, second shooting in that area in under 24 hours.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

13th Hour Haunted House offers Indy frights and chills

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Halloween spooky season fully upon us, the Thirteenth Hour Haunted House in Indianapolis has all of your fright and fear needs met. 13th Hour Indy has specific, detailed workers trained to frighten and spook any attendee. With frightening makeup and costumes, creepy rooms and hallways and the most haunted vibes in Indiana, you are guaranteed to get the chills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tracking a bright and breezy weekend!

Expect bright and breezy weather this weekend forecast! High pressure is situated along the East Coast on Saturday, which will keep the area dry for another day. Central Indiana is situated west of the high pressure and the southerly wind flow will drive temperatures up the next few days. Highs will reach into the mid-70s on Saturday and potentially upper 70s Sunday afternoon! Highs this weekend are trending more than 10 degrees above average for late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

VonnegutFest celebrates author's 100th birthday

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library will host a special celebration from November 3rd through the 12th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Exotic animal shows right here in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Got a young animal lover with a birthday coming up? Looking for a unique team-building exercise? Silly Safaris has the answer for you. Based in Acton, Ind., Silly Safaris offers a wide variety of animals for shows and events, as well as trained animal handlers offering information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

NOMINATE: Indy’s Best Halloween display

It's spooky season! What better way to get in a macabre mood than Halloween decorations? Help us find Indy's Best Halloween display by nominating your favorite. It can be a public business like the Indianapolis Zoo or maybe the spookiest decorations in your neighborhood!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Butter cream board? A spin on the newest food trend

INDIANAPOLIS — As recipe developer at Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is always looking to put a unique spin on the latest food trends. Recently, butter charcuterie boards have taken the culinary world by storm. Scales heard this, and with her sweet tooth nature came up with the butter cream board.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indian Summer arrives in central Indiana; Temps surge while historic dry spell continues

The cold air is behind us for now and rapid warming is expected entering the weekend. A full on pattern change could bring temperatures to nearly 80-degrees. It’s a HISTORIC dry spell in its fourth week. This is the THE DRIEST on record since September 25th with lass than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Many locations (30% of the state) have once again returned to MODERATE DROUGHT status per today’s report from The Drought Center. Most of the fall rainfall came in the opening two weeks of September. Autumn 2022 has now moved to among the driest on record, with October 2022 ranked third driest to-date and the driest since 2005.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

76th Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off this weekend

It's one of the biggest and best holiday traditions this time of year in Central Indiana – the 76th annual Irvington Halloween festival. There's a lot of fun activities starting this weekend that you can take part in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Pork is a great way to eat healthy and support local farmers

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to make a healthy meal for the whole family while also supporting local farmers? Indiana Pork is the solution for you. Registered dietician Kim Galeaz joined Indy Now on Friday to speak on the local group of over 3,000 pork farmers based in the Hoosier state and the many meals you can create with their products.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Last 80 degree day of the year may still be ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite our first snow having occurred this week, our chances at reaching 80 degree before the winter are not over. It was 28 degrees in Indianapolis on Thursday morning; our first day under 30 this season. Jump ahead to Friday afternoon and the city was boasting a 75 degree high. This warming pattern has come thanks to a robust southerly wind, dry air, and a very sunny sky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake

It's a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove's Gwendolyn Lee Cakery! The business was voted Indy's Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. "To have the best cake in Indy is an honor," said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Symphony premieres after 44 years

INDIANAPOLIS- The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra and the IU Archives of African American Music and Culture present the world premiere of jazz pianist Mickey Tucker's 1978 Spiritual Collage: A Suite for Saxophone Quartet and Orchestra. More than forty years after it was composed, the piece will finally premiere Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

