UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Officials with MCSO said they are looking for two suspects involved in the case. They received the call around 11 a.m. from the Chickasaw Police Department asking for help in investigating a shooting. MCSO said the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound, but they do not know how many shots were fired. […]

CHICKASAW, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO