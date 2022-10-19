Read full article on original website
Okaloosa County issues scam alerts for Venmo repair business, Niceville PD hoodie
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent alerts Friday for multiple scams in the area. In a post on Facebook, OCSO said a repair business scammed Destin residents and did not complete estimated repairs for appliances. The residents gave half the money upfront through the free transfer app Venmo and never saw […]
Monroeville man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputies investigating shooting in Chickasaw
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting. According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery at Paul Divine Park off Grant Street. The shooting happened near the amphitheater and pool.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 possibly involved in Chickasaw homicide
UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Officials with MCSO said they are looking for two suspects involved in the case. They received the call around 11 a.m. from the Chickasaw Police Department asking for help in investigating a shooting. MCSO said the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound, but they do not know how many shots were fired. […]
Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank
CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
WEAR
Mistrial declared in first trial of Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The trial against a Pensacola dentist will now start from square one. A judge ordered a mistrial Thursday morning in one of several cases against Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching a former employee. Simply put, the trial will start over. That...
Mobile police looking for man who broke into business
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business. Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County prosecutors blast judge’s decision to grant bail to convicted murderer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Friday strongly objected to a judge’s decision to allow a convicted murder to remain free on bail even after a jury this week found him guilty. After the prosecution and defense fired off competing court filings, Judge Edward McDermott did something prosecutors contend...
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for molesting a child less than 12-years-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life in Florida’s Department of Corrections after being found guilty by an Escambia County jury on Thursday. Oscar Javier Amador was found guilty of Sexual Battery (victim less than 12,) Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (victim less than 12,) and four counts […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
WALA-TV FOX10
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found
An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
Woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Receives $103,820 From Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area Award
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity was named one of 11 area nonprofits in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to receive a grant award of $103,820 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting on Oct. 16, 2022. IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization now 1,100 members strong,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year. Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization. Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with...
