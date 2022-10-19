ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Deputies investigating shooting in Chickasaw

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting. According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery at Paul Divine Park off Grant Street. The shooting happened near the amphitheater and pool.
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for man who broke into business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business. Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
ANDALUSIA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year. Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization. Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy