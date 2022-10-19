Ambler, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Ambler.
The Plymouth Whitemarsh High School soccer team will have a game with Wissahickon High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School
Wissahickon High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Plymouth Whitemarsh High School soccer team will have a game with Wissahickon High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School
Wissahickon High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0